Programmatic Marketing/Advertising Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- Facebook Business, Adwords, Wordstream, Sizmek, Marin and more…

Programmatic Marketing/Advertising Market
Programmatic marketing/advertising can be confusing, especially for an outsider or someone new to the channel. However, it is growing significantly and considered to be the future of online advertising. Therefore, it is important to have an understanding, even if brief, of Programmatic Buying, Selling and Advertising.
This report focuses on the global Programmatic Marketing/Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Programmatic Marketing/Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Facebook Business
Adwords
Wordstream
Sizmek
Marin Software
Dataxu
Yahoo Gemini
Mediamath
Adobe Media Optimizer
Quantcast Advertise
Choozle
Acquisio
The Trade Desk
Flashtalking
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Programmatic RTB
Programmatic Direct
Market segment by Application, split into
Marketing and Advertising
Health, Wellness and Fitness
Construction
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
