Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018 – 2028

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Market: Introduction

Quaternary ammonium compounds are also known as quats or QACs. They belong to the family of antimicrobial compounds that are considered potent in disinfectant activity and cationic actives, as quaternary ammonium compounds actively eliminate gram positive and gram negative bacteria. They are solids that are dissolved in liquid solutions that do not evaporate. Quaternary ammonium compounds are colourless & non-irritating deodorants as well as cationic disinfectants. They are disinfectants used alone or added to cleaning products and can be binded with or absorbed by fibres & materials.

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Market: Dynamics

Quaternary ammonium compounds market participants are expanding their presence in Europe to boost their market share. For instance, in 2017, Novo Nordisk Pharmatech signed an agreement with Azelis to start the distribution of quaternary ammonium compounds in Spain, Germany, Portugal, Ireland and U.K.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the demand for quaternary ammonium compounds during the forecast period, which can attributed to the rising disposable income of individuals in China, India, etc., which is leading to an increase in the sale of personal care products. The above-mentioned factors are fuelling the demand of quaternary ammonium compounds and thereby contributing to the growth of the global market.

Quaternary ammonium compounds acts as disinfectants, fabric softeners, surfactants, wood preservation and antistatic agents, among others. Thus, the various application of these compounds is expected to boost their global demand during the forecast period.

Quaternary ammonium compounds are used in personal care products, as conditioning agents during the production of cloth, skin and hair softeners and as disinfectants in food industry, among others. They are also used in toilet cleaners, shampoos, shaving creams, hand soaps, body washes and anti-cling dryer sheets, among others. Thus, quaternary ammonium compounds have numerous applications, which is boosting their demand across the globe.

However, multiple health risks are associated with quaternary ammonium compounds, such as fertility issues, birth defects, allergies, irritation, etc. In addition, the prices of raw materials are fluctuating. The above-mentioned factors are expected to act as obstacles in the growth of the global of quaternary ammonium compounds market during the forecast period.

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Market: Segmentation

By application, the quaternary ammonium compounds market can be segmented as:

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

DuPont

Huntsman International LLC

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Evonik Industries AG

Croda International Plc

KAO Corporation

Merck KGaA

Novo Nordisk Pharmatech A/S

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe are expected to witness a surge in the demand for quaternary ammonium compounds during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the numerous applications of quaternary ammonium compounds in various fields such as oil & gas, agricultural chemicals, textiles & leather, etc.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant share of the global quaternary ammonium compounds market during the forecast period owing to the growing number of end-use industries in which they are used, such as paints & coatings, food & beverages, agricultural chemicals, etc.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to witness moderate or sluggish growth in the demand for quaternary ammonium compounds as compared to Asia Pacific and North America during the forecast period.

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Market: Key Participants

Some of the key participants in the global quaternary ammonium compounds market are: