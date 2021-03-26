Sleep Apnea Diagnostic System Market Size Projected to Rise Lucratively during 2016-2026

Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global sleep apnea diagnostic system market in its upcoming report titled “Sleep Apnea Diagnostic System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026.” The global sleep apnea diagnostic system market is estimated to exhibit a 7.3% CAGR by value during the assessed period, owing to numerous factors, about which Future Market Insights offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Under the polysomnography devices, ambulatory PSG monitoring devices and clinical PSG monitoring devices are the two sub-segments that contribute to the polysomnography (PSG) devices. To provide in-depth insights on the pattern of demand defining the global sleep apnea diagnostic system market, the market is segmented into different types of end users. The home care settings segment is likely to witness a significant CAGR of 8.0% in the next 10 years in value terms. The actigraphy monitoring device product type segment is estimated to register a significant value CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.

The factors powering demand for sleep apnea diagnostic systems are increasing healthcare expenditure on home care testing equipment and wearable devices. Increasing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea is likely to lead to significant growth in cost incurred for treatment of sleep apnea, which is anticipated to create demand for more advanced devices for diagnosis of sleep apnea. Reimbursement companies adopt a more favorable policy towards HST over in-lab testing. Thus, rising demand for equipment and wearable devices used in HST testing is in turn expected to drive global sleep apnea diagnostic system market growth. Chronic snoring is a strong indicator of sleep apnea. Factors that can affect sleep quality include sleep biology, circadian rhythm, and shift work. Sleep can also be disturbed due to tension, depression and fatigue. These factors in turn are expected to positively impact the sleep apnea diagnostic system market during the projected period.

However, most patients suffering from sleep apnea do not know the difference between general sleeping disorders and normal snoring problems. Moreover, most patients are inclined towards symptomatic treatment. This is projected to inhibit the global sleep apnea diagnostic system market growth in the next few years.

Segmentation analysis

Portable monitoring is used as an alternative test for obstructive sleep apnea as it is less expensive on account of its portability and requires less space. Also, it is quicker to initiate the process as compared to in-laboratory polysomnography testing. Owing to its usability as a device for ambulatory testing, the polysomnography segment is likely to witness moderate growth in the coming years.

The home care settings segment is projected to witness robust growth due to better patient compliance as compared to the in-labs testing segment.

Regional analysis

Due to high obesity rates and improper lifestyles, the adoptability of sleep apnea services are higher in the North America region. Introduction of updated devices and owing to the simple and easy process of their regulatory approval, the market in North America is creating a positive impact on the global sleep apnea diagnostic system market.

This report assesses trends driving the growth of each segment of the global as well as regional markets and offers potential takeaways that could prove substantially useful to sleep apnea diagnostic system manufacturers looking to enter the global sleep apnea diagnostic system market. The North America market has been estimated to dominate the global sleep apnea diagnostic system market, accounting for maximum revenue share of the market by 2016 end. Collectively, North America and Western Europe markets are expected to account for approximately 66% revenue share of global sleep apnea diagnostic system market by 2016 end. Western Europe is projected to exhibit a significant CAGR of 7.4% between 2016 and 2026, followed by the Japan sleep apnea diagnostic systems market.

Vendor insights

Some of the leading companies operating in the global sleep apnea diagnostic system market include SOMNOmedics GmbH, Dickinson and Company, Braebon Medical Corporation, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Becton, Natus Medical Incorporated, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V.,BMC Medical Co, Ltd., and ResMed Inc.