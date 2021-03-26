Smart Commercial Drones Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Smart Commercial Drones market status and forecast, categorizes the global Smart Commercial Drones market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

DJI

Parrot

3D Robotics

AscTec

XAIRCRAFT

Zero Tech

AeroVironment

Yamaha

Draganflyer

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

4-Rotor (Quadcopter)

6-Rotor (Hexacopter)

8-Rotor (Octocopter)

12-Rotor

Helicopter

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Delivery Drones

Agriculture Monitoring

Oil and Gas

Law Enforcement

Disaster Management

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Smart Commercial Drones Market Research Report 2018

1 Smart Commercial Drones Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Commercial Drones

1.2 Smart Commercial Drones Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Smart Commercial Drones Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Smart Commercial Drones Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 4-Rotor (Quadcopter)

1.2.3 6-Rotor (Hexacopter)

1.2.5 8-Rotor (Octocopter)

1.2.6 12-Rotor

Helicopter

1.3 Global Smart Commercial Drones Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Commercial Drones Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Delivery Drones

1.3.3 Agriculture Monitoring

1.3.4 Oil and Gas

1.3.5 Law Enforcement

1.3.6 Disaster Management

1.4 Global Smart Commercial Drones Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Smart Commercial Drones Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Smart Commercial Drones (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Smart Commercial Drones Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Smart Commercial Drones Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……

7 Global Smart Commercial Drones Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 DJI

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Smart Commercial Drones Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 DJI Smart Commercial Drones Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Parrot

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Smart Commercial Drones Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Parrot Smart Commercial Drones Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 3D Robotics

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Smart Commercial Drones Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 3D Robotics Smart Commercial Drones Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 AscTec

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Smart Commercial Drones Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 AscTec Smart Commercial Drones Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 XAIRCRAFT

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Smart Commercial Drones Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 XAIRCRAFT Smart Commercial Drones Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Zero Tech

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Smart Commercial Drones Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Zero Tech Smart Commercial Drones Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 AeroVironment

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Smart Commercial Drones Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 AeroVironment Smart Commercial Drones Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..



