Smart Helmet Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2025

The report covers forecast and analysis for the smart helmet market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015-2018 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). Key factor driving the smart helmet market trends across the globe include growing security & safety concerns coupled with technological developments in smart devices. Moreover, motorcycles are considered as one of the most economical mode of transport and head injury is one of the major cause of death in motorcyclists. Thus, rising number of motorcycles production along with accidental death due to head injuries is further likely to boost the smart helmet market growth across the globe.

Furthermore, construction industry is increasingly adopting for smart helmet technology that is having positive impact over the global smart helmet industry. In addition, prominent players in the market like DAQRI are aiming at designing helmets especially that are wearable at construction site, that will consist of geo-fencing as well as collision detection systems. This will further bolster the product’s demand in construction industry over the forecast spell. Moreover, another major factor anticipated to impel the smart helmet market growth in upcoming years is the introduction of light weight smart helmets, manufactured with the combination of innovative material including carbon fiber, fiberglass reinforced plastic and integration of electronics. In addition, smart bicycle helmet market is also expected to maintain the optimistic growth over the forecast period along with other.

On the other hand, there are certain factors expected to restrain the growth of smart helmet market in upcoming years for instance, high cost of the product, lack of awareness about smart helmets among the people of developing economies.

The global market of smart helmet has been segmented by different product, accessories, end-user and geography. Further, product segment of the market has been bifurcated into full helmet, half helmet and smart hard hat (for construction workers). Likewise, accessories segment of the smart helmet market across the globe has been sub-segmented into motorcycle Bluetooth communication system and motorcycle Bluetooth HD cameras. Similarly, end-use segment has been sub- divided into cycling, motorcycling, construction sector and industrial sector.

Geographically, smart helmet market has been divided to several key regions covering Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The smart helmet markets of North America and Europe are very much matured as compared to the markets of other region owing to rapid technological adoptions.

Some of the key players operating in the competitive landscape of smart helmet market across the global include Bell Helmets, Babaali, DAQRI, JARVISH, Forcite Helmet Systems, LIVALL, Nand Logic, LUMOS HELMET, Nexsys, Sena Technologies, FUSAR, Honeywell, GE and Qwake.

Key segments of the global smart helmet market include:

Product Segment

Full Helmet

Half Helmet

Smart Hard Hat (for construction workers)

Accessories Segment

Motorcycle Bluetooth communication system

Motorcycle Bluetooth HD cameras

End User Segment

Cycling

Motorcycling

Construction Sector

Industrial Sector

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Smart Helmet Market’:

-Analysis over future prospects as well as Global Smart Helmet Market trends

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including type, end-use application, material and geographical regions.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Who should buy this report?

– Report is especially designed for Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers, researchers, strategy

