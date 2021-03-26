Smart Home Devices Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2017 – 2027

A new report published by Future Market Insights titled ‘Smart Home Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)’ studies the performance of the global smart home devices market over a 10 year assessment period from 2017 to 2027. The report presents the value forecast of the global smart home devices market and provides key insights on the factors driving market growth as well as the factors restricting market growth. The estimates point to a revenue growth from nearly US$ 20,800 Mn in 2017 to about US$ 125,000 Mn by 2027 end, resulting in a growth rate of 19.7% during the forecast period.

Global Smart Home Devices Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The report segments the global smart home devices market on the basis of component and application. The component segment is further segmented into devices and services.

The lighting control devices component segment is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 2,900 Mn in the year 2017 and is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 21,000 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.0% during the period of assessment. The security and control devices component segment is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 3,000 Mn in the year 2017 and is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 21,200 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.

segment is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 2,900 Mn in the year 2017 and is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 21,000 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.0% during the period of assessment. The security and control devices component segment is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 3,000 Mn in the year 2017 and is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 21,200 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. By application, the security and surveillance market is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR over the forecast period due to a growing demand for real-time remote monitoring of home security. The security and surveillance segment by application is projected to grow at the highest rate of 21.1% during the period 2017 – 2027.

Download to Report Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-5840

Global Smart Home Devices Market: Regional Forecast

Future Market Insights tracks the performance of the global smart home devices market across the key geographies of North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. The North America smart home devices market is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 6,200 Mn in the year 2017 and is likely to reach a value of nearly US$ 36,300 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.3% during the assessment period. The APEJ smart home devices market is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 3,500 Mn in the year 2017 and is slated to touch a figure of nearly US$ 27,700 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.

Global Smart Home Devices Market: Vendor Insights

The report profiles some of the important players operating in the global smart home devices market such as LG Electronics, Schneider Electric, Philips Lighting, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD., Amazon.com Inc., Siemens AG, Legrand, Robert Bosch GmbH, GE Appliances, Honeywell International Inc., Apple Inc., Ingersoll-Rand Nexia Intelligence LLC., Nest Labs, UNITED TECHNOLOGIES and Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. Strategic partnerships and continuous updating of product portfolios are the key strategies being adopted by some of the leading companies in this market.

For further insights on the global smart home devices market, write in to Future Market Insights analysts at [email protected]

Download Sample of Report with important Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5840