Social CRM Software 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 38.1% and Forecast to 2021

Social CRM is an evolution of CRM, which uses social media services, techniques, and technology to enable organizations engage with their target customers. It is a business strategy, supported by technology platform, business processes, and social network, which helps to engage customers in a collaborative manner to provide mutual benefits to both parties. Social CRM has various applications including marketing, sales, customer services, social engagement with prospective customers, and social support to customers.

The analysts forecast the Global Social CRM Software market to grow at a CAGR of 38.1 percent over the period 2015-2019.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Social CRM Software market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from CRM software, social CRM software, solutions, tools, applications, services, support, and maintenance.

Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/38445-global-social-customer-relationship-management-crm-software-market-2015-2019

The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major four vendors in the market. It provides a geographical segmentation of the market for 2014 and presents the details of the major drivers, challenges, and trends in the market. It also provides segmentations based on category, applications, and end-users in the market.

Key Regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key Vendors

• Jive Software

• Lithium Technologies

• Oracle

• Salesforce.com

Other Prominent Vendors

• Artesian Solutions

• Attensity Group

• Bazaarvoice

• Demand Media

• Kana Software

• QuestBack

• Visible Technologies

Market Driver

• Increased Demand from SME Sector

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

• Integration Issues with Other Applications

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Trend

• Emergence of Social Network across Organizations

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/38445-global-social-customer-relationship-management-crm-software-market-2015-2019

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.2 Transition of CRM to Social CRM

06.3 Social CRM Classification

06.4 Market Size and Forecast

06.5 Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by End-users

08. Geographical Segmentation

08.1 Global Social CRM Software Market Segmentation by Geography 2014-2019

09. Key Leading Countries

09.1 US

09.2 UK

09.3 China

10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Growth Drivers

12. Drivers and their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Trends and their Impact

17. Vendor Landscape

17.1 Competitive Scenario

17.2 Major Vendors

17.3 Other Prominent Vendors

18. Key Vendor Analysis

18.1 Jive Software

18.1.1 Key Facts

18.1.2 Business Overview

18.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

18.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.1.6 Business Strategy

18.1.7 Recent Developments

18.1.8 SWOT Analysis

18.2 Lithium Technologies

18.2.1 Key Facts

18.2.2 Business Overview

18.2.3 Key Products and Services

18.2.4 Geographical Presence

18.2.5 Recent Developments

18.2.6 SWOT Analysis

18.3 Oracle

18.3.1 Key Facts

18.3.2 Business Overview

18.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

18.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.3.6 Business Strategy

18.3.7 Recent Developments

18.3.8 SWOT Analysis

18.4 Salesforce.com

18.4.1 Key Facts

18.4.2 Business Overview

18.4.3 Business Segmentation

18.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014

18.4.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014

18.4.6 Business Strategy

18.4.7 Recent Developments

18.4.8 SWOT Analysis

..…..Continued