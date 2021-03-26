Reportocean.com “Global Telecom Millimeter Wave Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Telecom Millimeter Wave Market, [By Product (Scanner Systems, Radar and Satellite Communications Systems, Telecommunication Equipment) By Frequency Band (V-Band, E-Band, Others); By End-User (Defense and Aerospace, Telecommunication, Automotive, Consumer, Healthcare, Others); By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2017 – 2026

The Telecom Millimeter Wave Market is anticipated to reach around USD 5,869 million by 2026. In 2017, the E-band frequency band dominated the global telecom millimeter wave market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

The growing need for bandwidth intensive applications coupled with growing mobile data traffic has boosted the adoption of telecom millimeter wave. The rising penetration of mobile devices, and rising adoption of mobile-connected devices further support the growth of telecom millimeter wave market. Additionally, the increasing demand of telecom millimeter wave in small-cell backhaul networks has supported market growth over the years. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements, growing demand from consumer electronics, and exoanding applications in security applications would accelerate the adoption of telecom millimeter wave during the forecast period. However, adverse environmental impact, and range issues are expected to hinder the telecom millimeter wave market growth. Growing demand from emerging economies, increasing adoption in autonomous vehicles, and use in 5G technology are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The presence of established telecom and cloud infrastructure in this region, and growing demand for mobility services drive the market growth in the region. The rising penetration of mobile devices, and technological advancements further support market growth in the region. The high penetration of 4G LTE, and the testing of 5G technology is expected to support market growth in this region during the forecast period.

The companies operating in the telecom millimeter wave market include Siklu Communication Ltd., Farran Technology Ltd., Millitech, Inc., NEC Corporation, E-Band Communications, LLC, Bridgewave Communications, Inc., Sage Millimeter, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Inc., LightPointe Communications, Inc., and Smiths Group PLC. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Telecom Millimeter Wave Market Insights

3.1. Telecom Millimeter Wave – Industry snapshot

3.2. Telecom Millimeter Wave – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Telecom Millimeter Wave Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Telecom Millimeter Wave – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Telecom Millimeter Wave Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Telecom Millimeter Wave Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Telecom Millimeter Wave Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Telecom Millimeter Wave Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. Telecom Millimeter Wave Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Telecom Millimeter Wave Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Telecom Millimeter Wave Market Size and Forecast by Product, 2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Scanner Systems

4.3. Radar and Satellite Communications Systems

4.4. Telecommunication Equipment

5. Telecom Millimeter Wave Market Size and Forecast by Frequency Band, 2018-2026

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. V-Band

5.3. E-Band

5.4. Others

6. Telecom Millimeter Wave Market Size and Forecast by End-User, 2018-2026

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Defense and Aerospace

6.3. Telecommunication

6.4. Automotive

6.5. Consumer

6.6. Healthcare

6.7. Others

7. Telecom Millimeter Wave Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2018-2026

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. US.

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. UK

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. India

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Brazil

7.6. Middle East & Africa

Continued..

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

