Toasters Market Research Report 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2025

The Toasters market was valued at 1230 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 1420 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Toasters.

This report presents the worldwide Toasters market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A toaster, or a toast maker, is an electric small appliance designed to brown sliced bread by exposing it to radiant heat, thus converting it into toast. Toasters can toast multiple types of sliced bread products. Invented in Scotland in 1893, it was developed over the years, with the introduction of an automatic mechanism to stop the toasting and pop the slices up.

China is the biggest production areas for Toasters, taking about 73.41% market share in 2016 (based on output volume). Europe followed the second, with about 12.09% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). In Consumption market, sales of Toaster are concentrated in Europe and North America Regions for now, while consumers groups are expanding fast today in some Asia countries like China, Japan, Korea and etc., Southeast Asia and India are big potential markets for the coming decades.

In the past few years, the price of Toasters show a decreasing trend in recent years and we expect the price may keep the trend in a short period. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Toasters. Therefore, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. At the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for Toasters may become more weakened, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high end Toasters.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

West Bend

BELLA

Black & Decker

Breville

Cuisinart

Dualit

De’Longhi S.p.A.

Hamilton Beach

Kenmore

KitchenAid

Krups

Sunbeam

Waring

Toastmaster

Toasters Breakdown Data by Type

2 Slice Toasters

4 Slice Toasters

Others

Toasters Breakdown Data by Application

Household

Commercial

Toasters Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Toasters Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Toasters status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Toasters manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

