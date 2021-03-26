Wellness Tourism Market Present Scenario and Future Growth Prospects by 2025: AccorHotels, Canyon Ranch, IHG, Red Carnation Hotels, IHHR Hospitality, Aro Ha, Body And Soul, BodySense, Fitpacking, Four Seasons Hotels
Wellness tourism is a type of tourism where people travel to places for the betterment of their physical or mental state. It is different from medical tourism where people travel to other countries or places for medical care or treatment of a diagnosed disease. Wellness tourism is growing simultaneously with the global tourism industry at a rapid pace.
According to the wellness tourism market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in mental illness. Some common forms of mental illnesses include stress, fear, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. If not addressed in their early stages, they can adversely affect physical health and lead to chronic disorders such as obesity, diabetes, heart diseases, and cancer. Stress can be caused due to environmental pressures such as work, societal expectations, and monetary problems. Stress can have adverse effects on an individual’s lifestyle and health. For instance, out of 100 individual, 20% of the adults in the US experience stress every year, and mood disorders such as depression and bipolar disorders are the third major cause of hospitalization in the country.
In 2018, the global Wellness Tourism market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Wellness Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wellness Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AccorHotels
Canyon Ranch
IHG
Red Carnation Hotels
IHHR Hospitality
Aro Ha
Body And Soul
BodySense
Fitpacking
Four Seasons Hotels
Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat
Hilton
Hyatt
Kamalaya
Marriott
Mountain Trek
Rancho La Puerta
Wellness & Hormone Centers Of America
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Domestic Wellness Tourism
International Wellness Tourism
Market segment by Application, split into
Old Man
Young Man
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
