Wellness Tourism Market Present Scenario and Future Growth Prospects by 2025: AccorHotels, Canyon Ranch, IHG, Red Carnation Hotels, IHHR Hospitality, Aro Ha, Body And Soul, BodySense, Fitpacking, Four Seasons Hotels

Wellness tourism is a type of tourism where people travel to places for the betterment of their physical or mental state. It is different from medical tourism where people travel to other countries or places for medical care or treatment of a diagnosed disease. Wellness tourism is growing simultaneously with the global tourism industry at a rapid pace.

According to the wellness tourism market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in mental illness. Some common forms of mental illnesses include stress, fear, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. If not addressed in their early stages, they can adversely affect physical health and lead to chronic disorders such as obesity, diabetes, heart diseases, and cancer. Stress can be caused due to environmental pressures such as work, societal expectations, and monetary problems. Stress can have adverse effects on an individual’s lifestyle and health. For instance, out of 100 individual, 20% of the adults in the US experience stress every year, and mood disorders such as depression and bipolar disorders are the third major cause of hospitalization in the country.

In 2018, the global Wellness Tourism market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Wellness Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wellness Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AccorHotels

Canyon Ranch

IHG

Red Carnation Hotels

IHHR Hospitality

Aro Ha

Body And Soul

BodySense

Fitpacking

Four Seasons Hotels

Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat

Hilton

Hyatt

Kamalaya

Marriott

Mountain Trek

Rancho La Puerta

Wellness & Hormone Centers Of America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Domestic Wellness Tourism

International Wellness Tourism

Market segment by Application, split into

Old Man

Young Man

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Wellness Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Wellness Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.