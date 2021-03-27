1, 3 – Diphenylguanidine Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 155.0 Mn by 2022

According to a new market report published by Credence Research “1, 3 – Diphenylguanidine Market By Application (Vulcanization of Rubber, Primary Standards for Acids and Metal Detection) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022,” the 1, 3 – Diphenylguanidine market was valued at US$ 102.1 Mn in 2014, and is expected to reach US$ 155.0 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2015 to 2022.

Market Insights:

1, 3 – Diphenylguanidine is an organic compound white to pale pink in color which is scantily soluble in water but easily soluble in acetone, ethanol and chloroform among others. It is widely used as a primary and secondary accelerator in the vulcanization of rubber. It is also used as activator for various thiazoles and thiuram. Vulcanization of rubber accounted as the largest application of 1, 3 – Diphenylguanidine market in 2013 and is expected to increase in the near future. Vulcanization is a chemical reaction between sulfur and rubber resulting in cross links being formed between rubber polymer chains. Cross linking increases the strength and elasticity of rubber which makes it suitable for wide range of applications in the rubber industry. The materials which are vulcanized have excellent mechanical properties and are less sticky. Diphenylguanidine is a very common accelerator for vulcanization of rubber among other accelerators present in the market. Therefore, high demand is reported for 1, 3 – Diphenylguanidine in the global market. 1, 3-diphenylguanidine is widely used in the chemical industry as it is suits all the requirements for a compound to be a primary standard. The benefit of 1, 3-diphenylguanidine as a primary standard is its large equivalent weight and easy solubility. It can be used for standardizations of acetous and aqueous solutions. Hence, 1, 3-diphenylguanidine is anticipated to experience high demand from the chemical industry as a primary standard for acids. Metal detection is also projected to fuel market demand for 1, 3 – Diphenylguanidine during the forecast period.

Competitive Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated the global 1, 3 – Diphenylguanidine market in 2013 and is expected to retain its position in the near future. The growing demand for rubber products from the automobile industry has booted growth of global 1, 3 – Diphenylguanidine market in the region. Increasing demand for automobiles from developing countries such as China and India has led to growing demand for rubber products which in turn has led to the demand for 1, 3 – Diphenylguanidine in the market. North America accounted as the second largest market for 1, 3 – Diphenylguanidine and is expected to follow Asia Pacific in terms of demand. Rising demand for rubber products in the region has boosted market growth of 1, 3 – Diphenylguanidine in the region. Growing demand for automobiles from the developing economies has led to growing automobile industries in Europe. Therefore, growing automobiles industries has led to high demand for rubber products, thereby contributing to the growth of 1, 3 – Diphenylguanidine market. Other regions such as Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also anticipated to fuel market growth of 1, 3 – Diphenylguanidine during the forecast period from 2015 to 2022.

Key Trends:

Used in manufacturing of rubber products

Used in chemical industries as primary standard

Used for metal detection

Opportunities from increasing research activities to identify additional products and industrial uses

