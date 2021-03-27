Acrylic Fiber Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023
Acrylic Fiber Market 2018
Acrylic fibers are synthetic fibers made from a polymer (polyacrylonitrile) with an average molecular weight of ~100,000, about 1900 monomer units.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Acrylic Fiber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The gel dyeing segment is projected to see a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, creating total incremental opportunity of US$ 1,100.85 Mn between 2017 and 2025.
The staple fibre segment is expected to hold a significantly large share in the global acrylic fibre market throughout the forecast period, accounting for more than 60% share in the total incremental opportunity created between 2017 and 2025.
The apparels sector is the biggest downstream user of the market and is projected to observe a CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2025.
The worldwide market for Acrylic Fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii (Aksa)
Dralon
Aditya Birla
Jilin Chemical Fiber
TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL
Exlan Japan
Kaneka
Indian Acrylics
Pasupati Acrylon
Vardhman Acrylics
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Staple
Filament
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Apparels
Home Furnishing
Industrial
Outdoor
