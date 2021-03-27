Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Industry by Technology (Deep learning, Querying method, Natural language processing) Global Size Analysis and Market Forecast 2019-2025

Global Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Industry was valued at USD 856.42 Million in the year 2017. Global Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 48.8% from 2019 to reach USD 20,525.04 Million by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share and is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. The Industry in North America is expected to have the largest Industry share due to the presence of major vendors and increase in adoption of associated services. The US is a major contributor to the growth of the AI in healthcare Industry in North America. As the geriatric population in North American countries is growing, there is a need for faster diagnosis.

Get Free Sample Copy of This [email protected]

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-GRS-ICT-134358

Major market players in are Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Intel Corporation, NVIDIA CORPORATION, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., Next IT Corp., Welltok, Inc., and brief overview of 10 companies is also provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly growth strategies such as acquisition, merger and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

SWOT Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Industry:

Strength:

Increase in processing power of AI systems leading to enhanced AI capabilities

Dearth of skilled healthcare professionals

Weakness:

Limitations of AI decision-making

Ambiguous Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Software

Opportunities:

Significant Growth Opportunities of Emerging markets Such as India, China, and Brazil

Threats:

Lack of Curated Healthcare Data

Concerns Regarding Data Privacy

For Enquiry OR Any Query? Ask to our [email protected]

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-GRS-ICT-134358

The Global Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Industry is segmented on the basis of offerings, algorithm, by application, by end-users and region. On the basis of offering, the Industry is divided into hardware, software, and services. The software segment occupied the highest share in 2017, owing to continuous software innovation.

Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Industry Segmentation:



By Application

• Robot-assisted surgery

• Virtual nursing assistant

• Administrative workflow assistance

• Fraud detection

• Dosage error reduction

• Clinical trial participant identifier

• Preliminary diagnosis

• Others

By Technology

• Deep learning

• Querying method

• Natural language processing

• Context aware processing

By End User

• Healthcare providers

• Pharmaceuticals & biotechnology companies

• Patients

• Payer

Get Reasonable Discount on this Premium [email protected]

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/discount/ICT/QBI-GRS-ICT-134358

By Offerings

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

By Region

• North America

o USA

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

Global “Global Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Market” Research Report 2019-2024

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Market International Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Market

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Market Industry Key Vendors

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Market Industry 2019-2024

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Market with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Market

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Market Research Report