Aseptic IBC Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018 – 2028

Aseptic IBC Market: Introduction

Intermediate bulk containers or IBCs are widely used for packaging of bulk liquids or semi-solids as they significantly reduce the chances of spillage during shipping. Intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) provide an apt packaging solution between a drum and a tanker for transporting liquid products. The IBCs are known for their sturdiness, logistical ease of use and ability to handle pressure during transportation. IBCs can either be aseptic or non- aseptic depending upon the application. Aseptic packaging is a filling technique in which thermally sterilized liquid contents are packaged into previously sterilized containers. This ensures that both the product and the container which are being packaged are both sterile and safe for end-user consumption; due to this pharmaceutical as well as food & beverages industries find aseptic IBCs packaging specifically useful. Aseptic IBCs are also suitable for packaging and shipping of hazardous or flammable chemicals. Aseptic IBCs must be not only sterile but also neutral to the packaged product so that it does not react with each other. Aseptic IBCs are reusable and thus are considered environmentally friendly and too helpful in reducing inventory space. There is a wide array of pharmaceutical, medicinal, and food products such as milk, juices, yogurt, ice cream mixes, baby foods and many more for which aseptic IBCs are used. Aseptic IBCs are durable, cost-effective and can be used as an extensive range of temperatures.

Aseptic IBC Market: Dynamics

The demand for aseptic IBCs is expected to grow substantially, due to the increasing demand for food, chemicals and pharmaceutical products in the developing economies. The burgeoning demand for food & beverages in the Asia Pacific region can also be an escalating factor for the growth of the aseptic IBCs market. Also, the growing trade activities among countries has fueled import and export substantially in a recent couple of years. This has created more opportunities for aseptic IBC manufacturers. The key end-use industry for aseptic IBCs is food & beverages industry, with the changing preference of consumers globally towards packaged food, the aseptic IBCs market is anticipated to grow extensively during the forecast period. Aseptic IBCs are considered suitable for transportation of edible & animal oils, glycerin, alcohol, fruit concentrates, syrups and malts, food additives, pigments, paints, dyes, and inks. The affordability and sturdiness that the aseptic IBCs offer along with properties such as high payloads, lightweight, low adulteration risk, and eco-friendliness will continue to contribute in the growth of the aseptic IBCs market in the rigid packaging industry. Moreover, the growing demand for advanced transportation and logistical facilities in both developed and developing economies is expected to fuel the need for aseptic IBCs across the globe.

Despite the positive outlook, some factors that might hamper the growth of the global market for aseptic IBC market. In the relatively unorganized manufacturing industry of the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe, manufacturers are hesitant to convert to intermediate bulk container packaging as they are already well-established and have their bulk container packaging solutions. Moreover, the pricing of IBCs is an issue for the manufacturers, as the drums used by them are comparatively low-priced. High manufacturing cost is a hindrance to the growth of the aseptic IBC market across the globe.

Aseptic IBC Market: Segmentation

Globally, the aseptic IBC market has been segmented on the basis of material type, capacity, and end-use.

On the basis of material type, the global aseptic IBC market has been segmented as-

Plastic

Metal

On the basis of capacity, the global aseptic IBC market has been segmented as-

Up to 200 Litres

200-400 Litres

400-700 Litres

700 -1000 Litres

1000 Litres and Above

On the basis of end-use, the global aseptic IBC market has been segmented as-

Food & Beverages

Industrial Chemicals

Pharmaceutical

Paints, Inks, and Dyes

Aseptic IBC Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global aseptic IBC market has been divided into seven key regions- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan.

Aseptic IBC Market: Some of the Key players

Some of the key players operating in aseptic IBC market are- THIELMANN US LLC, SCHÄFER Container Systems, Sealed Air Corporation, CDF Corporation, International Paper Company, RULAND Engineering & Consulting GmbH, HOYER GmbH, Black Forest Container Systems, LLC, and TPS Rental Systems Ltd. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global aseptic IBC market during the forecast period.