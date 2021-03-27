B2B Telecommunication Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“B2B Telecommunication Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

B2B Telecommunication Market 2018

Telecommunication is the transmission of signs, signals, messages, words, writings, images and sounds or information of any nature by wire, radio, optical or other electromagnetic systems. Telecommunication occurs when the exchange of information between communication participants includes the use of technology. It is transmitted either electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation. Such transmission paths are often divided into communication channels which afford the advantages of multiplexing.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the B2B Telecommunication market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the B2B Telecommunication market by product type and applications/end industries.

On the basis of application, the global B2B telecommunication market can be divided into several sectorsluding BFSI, media and entertainment, healthcare, goverment, energy and utility, transportation and logistics, retail and others. Among them, the BFSI segement accouted for more than 25% of the global market and is ecpected to see a CAGR of 8.54% between 2017 and 2025.

The global B2B Telecommunication market is valued at 42200 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 83300 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of B2B Telecommunication.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Telstra Corporation Limited

Verizon Communications

Telefonica

Deutsche Telekom AG

Sprint Corporation (SoftBank Group Corporation)

AT&T

Vodafone Group

NTT Communications Corporation

Orange

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Unified Communication and Collaboration

VoIP

WAN

Cloud Services

M2M Communication

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Government

Energy and Utility

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Others

