Baby Diapers Market in India and China to Expand with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2016 to 2023

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Baby Diapers Market (Product – Cloth Diapers, Disposable Diapers, Training Nappies, Swim Pants) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2023”, the baby diapers market in India and China is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2016 to 2023 to cross the US$ 10 Bn mark.

Download Free PDF Sample Request: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/57965

Market Insights:

India and China represent the largest markets, in terms of consumer base and volume, for different consumer products. The era of using traditional cloth diapers is rapidly exiting, especially in India and China, thereby driving the overall baby diapers market growth. The baby diapers market in countries such as China and India is majorly driven by the strong birth rate in the countries as compared to the rest of the world. Another major factor fueling the market growth is the rising awareness regarding baby care and other health issues. With the increasing discretionary income, people here tend to spend more over baby care products such as diapers, food and formula products. This has led to emergence of large consumer base in the countries thereby driving various global players in the two markets.

One of the most significant factors positively influencing the market is the rising urbanization across the two countries. Increasing number of female workforce in the countries has led to rise in need for baby care convenience. Using baby diapers largely becomes convenient for such parents thereby fueling the market growth. As a result, adoption of baby diapers and other baby care products has risen substantially in the countries in the past few years. In terms of adoption rate, India leads the India and China baby diapers market. China, however, is estimated to register high growth during the forecast period with the growing inclination towards convenient baby care products.

Competitive Insights:

The baby diapers market in India and China is consolidated in nature with a few major players contributing to more than fifty percent of the total market revenue. In India, companies such as Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation and Unicharm Corporation grab the highest share, in terms of volume and revenue. In order to tap the huge consumer base, these companies focus on providing price competitive products and attractive packaging and marketing.

Another major area of focus for the baby diaper manufacturers is attractive packaging of the products. Attractive packaging plays crucial role in case of baby products as it largely helps driving the consumers. This makes attractive packaging is one of the most important strategies adopted by the baby diaper manufacturers. Further, due to rising penetration of online retail in the overall Asia Pacific region, companies are now increasingly promoting their products online so as to capture the consumer base.

Do Inquiry before buying research report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/57965

Key Trends:

Baby diapers using advanced superabsorbent material

Focus on India and China by launching price competitive products

Online product promotion

Brand-name promotion

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

1.4.2 Phase II – Primary Research

1.4.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.4.4 Assumptions

1.4.5 Approach Adopted

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: India and China Baby Diapers Market

2.2 India and China Baby Diapers Market, By Product

2.3 India and China Baby Diapers Market, By Geography

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Product Insights and Market Overview

3.1.1 India and China Baby Diapers Market Revenue and Volume, 2014 – 2023, (US$ Bn) (Bn Units)

3.2 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.2.1 Consumer Behaviour Analysis

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.5 See-Saw Analysis

3.5.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

Chapter 4 India and China Baby Diapers Market Analysis, By Product

4.1 Market Analysis

4.2 India and China Cloth Diapers Market Analysis, 2014 – 2023

4.2.1 India and China Flat Cloth Diapers Market Analysis, 2014 – 2023

4.2.2 India and China Fitted Cloth Diapers Market Analysis, 2014 – 2023

4.2.3 India and China Pre-fold Cloth Diapers Market Analysis, 2014 – 2023

4.2.4 India and China Combined Cloth Diapers Market Analysis, 2014 – 2023

4.2.5 India and China Other Cloth Diapers Market Analysis, 2014 – 2023

4.3 India and China Disposable Baby Diapers Market Revenue, 2014 – 2023

4.3.1 India and China Regular Disposable Diapers Market Analysis, 2014 – 2023

4.3.2 India and China Superabsorbent Disposable Diapers Market Analysis, 2014 – 2023

4.3.3 India and China Ultra-absorbent Disposable Diapers Market Analysis, 2014 – 2023

4.3.4 India and China Biodegradable Disposable Diapers Market Analysis, 2014 – 2023

4.4 India and China Training Nappies Market Analysis, 2014 – 2023

4.5 India and China Swim Pants Market Analysis, 2014 – 2023

Chapter 5 India Baby Diapers Market Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 India Baby Diapers Market Analysis, By Product, 2014 – 2023

5.2.1 SRC Analysis

5.2.2 India Cloth Diapers Market Analysis, By Type, 2014 – 2023

5.2.3 India Disposable Diapers Market Analysis, By Type, 2014 – 2023

Chapter 6 China Baby Diapers Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 China Baby Diapers Market Analysis, By Product, 2014 – 2023

6.2.1 SRC Analysis

6.2.2 China Cloth Diapers Market Analysis, By Type, 2014 – 2023

6.2.3 China Disposable Diapers Market Analysis, By Type, 2014 – 2023

Browse the full report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/india-and-china-baby-diapers-market

Our Blog: http://www.tcnindustry.com/

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

Toll-Free (US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-800-361-8290

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: http://www.credenceresearch.com