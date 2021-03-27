Beetroot Powder Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Beetroot Powder Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

The beetroot is the taproot portion of the beet plant, usually known in North America as the beet, also table beet, garden beet, red beet, or golden beet. It is one of several of the cultivated varieties of Beta vulgaris grown for their edible taproots and their leaves (called beet greens). These varieties have been classifiedas B. vulgaris subsp. vulgaris Conditiva Group.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Beetroot Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

On the basis of application, the global beetroot powder is divided into two setors: food & beverage and industrial. The food & beverage segement holds the biggest market share and is expected to exhibit a steady CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Beetroot Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 17500 million US$ in 2023, from 13900 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Windmill Organics

Lush Retail Limited

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Mountain Rose Herbs

Changsha Vigorous Tech

Z Natural Foods

Indigo Herbs

MARUDHAR FOODS PRIVATE LIMITED

Ecuadorian Rainforest

Organic Herb

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Organic

Conventional

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food & Beverages

Industrial

