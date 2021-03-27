Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market 2019 Global Analysis and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

This report studies the global Bicycle Parts and Accessories market status and forecast, categorizes the global Bicycle Parts and Accessories market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan and China etc.

The global bicycle parts and accessories market is expected to reach USD 6407.06 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of more than 2.58% from 5360.78 million in 2018; The bicycle parts and accessories market is relative concentrated market; key players include Shimano, SRAM, Fox Factory Holding, Campagnolo, HL CORP, GIANT, DT SWISS, Prowheel, MERIDA, Dorel Industries, Eastman Industries Limited, Colnago; the revenue of top five manufacturers accounts about 71% of the total revenue in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from Japan and USA.

Top Bicycle Parts and Accessories Manufacturers Covered in This report

Shimano

SRAM

Fox Factory Holding

Campagnolo

HL CORP

GIANT

DT SWISS

Prowheel

MERIDA

Dorel Industries

Eastman Industries Limited

Colnago

Market Breakdown by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

RoW (Rest of World)

Market Breakdown by Type:

Transmission Parts

Frame & Forks Parts

Wheel Parts

Steering Components

Other

Market Breakdown by Application:

Mountain Bicycles

Road Bicycles

Others

