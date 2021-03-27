Bioplastics for Packaging Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Bioplastics for Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Bioplastics for Packaging Market 2018

Bioplastics are plastics derived from renewable biomass sources, such as vegetable fats and oils, corn starch, or microbiota. Production of such plastics tends to require more fossil fuels and to produce more greenhouse gases than the production of biobased polymers (bioplastics). Not all bioplastics are biodegrade nor biodegrade more readily than commodity fossil-fuel derived plastics. Bioplastics are usually derived from sugar derivativesluding starch, cellulose, lactic acid. As of 2014, bioplastics represented approximately 0.2% of the global polymer market (300 million tons).

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Bioplastics for Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Among other endusers, food & beverage segement is the biggest consumer in the global bioplastics for packaging market, holding more than 76% of the market.

The worldwide market for Bioplastics for Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

The Dow Chemical Company

Braskem

BASF

Tetra Pak International

ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner

Corbion

NatureWorks

Novamont

Mondi Group

Uflex

Amcor Limited

Berry Global

BARBIER GROUP

Jolybar GROUP

Virent

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bio PET

Bio PA

Bio PE

Bio-PP

Bio-PS

PLA

PHA

Starch Blends

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Bottles

Cups

Trays

Clamshell

Films

Bags

Pouch & Sachet

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Bioplastics for Packaging Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Bio PET

1.2.2 Bio PA

1.2.3 Bio PE

1.2.4 Bio-PP

1.2.5 Bio-PS

1.2.6 PLA

1.2.7 PHA

1.2.8 Starch Blends

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Bottles

1.3.2 Cups

1.3.3 Trays

1.3.4 Clamshell

1.3.5 Films

1.3.6 Bags

1.3.7 Pouch & Sachet

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 The Dow Chemical Company

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Bioplastics for Packaging Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 The Dow Chemical Company Bioplastics for Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Braskem

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Bioplastics for Packaging Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Braskem Bioplastics for Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 BASF

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Bioplastics for Packaging Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 BASF Bioplastics for Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Tetra Pak International

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Bioplastics for Packaging Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Tetra Pak International Bioplastics for Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Bioplastics for Packaging Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner Bioplastics for Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Corbion

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Bioplastics for Packaging Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Corbion Bioplastics for Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 NatureWorks

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Bioplastics for Packaging Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 NatureWorks Bioplastics for Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



