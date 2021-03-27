BOPP Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global BOPP Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global BOPP Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 122 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Global BOPP market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for BOPP.

This report researches the worldwide BOPP market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global BOPP breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3444344-global-bopp-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ BOPP capacity, production, value, price and market share of BOPP in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH

SRF Limited

Chemosvit A.S.

Tempo Group

Taghleef Industries

Vibac Group S.p.A.

Treofan Group

Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd.

Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC

Poligal S.A.

Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd.

Manucor S.p.A.

Oben Holding Group

Innovia Films

Xpro India Limited

Uflex Ltd.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

BIOFILM

Cosmos Films Ltd.

Dunmore Corporation

Polyplex Corporation Limited

Vitopel S.A.

BOPP Breakdown Data by Type

Ordinary Type

Heat Sealing Type

Two-Way Stretch Type

Other

BOPP Breakdown Data by Application

Food Packaging

Cigarette Packaging

Cosmetics

Other

BOPP Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

BOPP Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3444344-global-bopp-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global BOPP Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 BOPP Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global BOPP Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ordinary Type

1.4.3 Heat Sealing Type

1.4.4 Two-Way Stretch Type

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global BOPP Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food Packaging

1.5.3 Cigarette Packaging

1.5.4 Cosmetics

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………….. http://heraldkeeper.com/industry/https-www-wiseguyreports-com-reports-3444344-global-bopp-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-143012.html



8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH

8.1.1 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of BOPP

8.1.4 BOPP Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 SRF Limited

8.2.1 SRF Limited Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of BOPP

8.2.4 BOPP Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Chemosvit A.S.

8.3.1 Chemosvit A.S. Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of BOPP

8.3.4 BOPP Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Tempo Group

8.4.1 Tempo Group Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of BOPP

8.4.4 BOPP Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Taghleef Industries

8.5.1 Taghleef Industries Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of BOPP

8.5.4 BOPP Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Vibac Group S.p.A.

8.6.1 Vibac Group S.p.A. Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of BOPP

8.6.4 BOPP Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Treofan Group

8.7.1 Treofan Group Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of BOPP

8.7.4 BOPP Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd.

8.8.1 Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd. Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of BOPP

8.8.4 BOPP Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

……..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)