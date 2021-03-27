Clouding Agents Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future

Clouding agents are additives applied in beverages such as fruit juices to achieve a visual appearance similar to fresh juice and to provide a cloudier and thus more natural-looking fruit juice. Whereas clouding agents are obtained from citrus fruit extracts and palm oil, the clouding agents market at present is packed with a variety of innovative products. In general, clouding agents are added to many beverages including energy drinks, fruit juices, jellies, soft drinks and more; clouding agents play a significant role in the beverages industry.

Long product shelf life is becoming a prime requirement gradually, and hence instability is a perpetual concern. Clouding agents not only provide increased shelf life but also gives stability to the final beverage. These aspects are holding out as one of the primary drivers of the clouding agents market. Furthermore, the demand for new and unique flavored drinks is assisting in increasing the overall demand for beverages, which in turn is helping clouding agents market in growing. To meet the demands, food and beverage service providers are coming up unique products with diverse flavors and reliable quality.

Increasing Interest in Sports Drinks the Facet for Growth Observed in Market: Clouding agents are blends of an insoluble material deferred in water. In solution, they provide beverages more appealing and natural cloudiness similar to high juice drinks. With the introduction to some of the new formulations of clouding agents, the demand is expected to grow at a rather rapid rate in the years to come. Several beverages such as lemonade, nectars, and fresh fruit juices and concentrates are the attractive segments expected to provide lucrative growth to the clouding agents market. Also, the growing acceptance of several energy drinks and sports drinks is playing a vital role in the growth of the clouding agents market.Macroeconomic factors that are providing a substantial boost to the clouding agents market include growing population in developed and developing countries, inclination toward high-end lifestyle and more.

Global Clouding Agents: Market Segmentation : On the basis of base ingredient, the global clouding agents market has been segmented as – Palm Oil, Arabic Gum, Citrus Fruit Extracts, Titanium Dioxide, Vegetable Oils, Others On the basis of property, the global clouding agents market has been segmented as –Neutral, Non-neutral On the basis of form, the global clouding agents market has been segmented as – Oil-based, Powder On the basis of nature, the global clouding agents market has been segmented as – Natural, Synthetic, On the basis of application, the global clouding agents market has been segmented as – Instant Beverages, Fruit-based Beverage, Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, RTD and Smoothies, Others

Global Clouding Agents Market: Key Players : Some of the key players operating in the global clouding agents market are GLCC Co., ADM Wild Flavors, Cargill, Inc., Kerry Ingredients, Danisco (DuPont), Flachsmann Flavors and Extracts, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Alsiano, Gat Foods, Eastman Chemical Company, Fiberstar, among others.

PepsiCo, The Coco-Cola Company, Real Fruit Juice, Kiril Mischeff, Del Monte Foods some of the giant buyers of the clouding agents.