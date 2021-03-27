Compliance Monitoring Devices Market Indicates Notable CAGR growth by 2025 | Business Strategy & Forecast

Compliance is an extent to which a patient acts in accordance with the prescribed interval dose and dose regimen. Compliance is measured over a particular period of time. This is operationalized in a prospective assessment of dose taking with respect to prescription. Compliance monitoring devices are electronic devices which provides sufficient details to calculate number of doses taken daily and doses at appropriate intervals. Compliance monitoring devices are majorly used in radiological diagnostic imaging centers .

These dose monitor PACS (Picture archiving and communication system) based automated systems provide healthcare facilities such patient radiation dose exposure, dose monitoring and dose management. These devices provides a great accessibility to export the data. These system provides track the patents dose history. Personal Dosimeters are devices used by people who are dealing with the harmful radiations. These devices monitor and measures ionizing radiations such as X-rays, Beta rays, Gamma rays.

Compliance Monitoring Devices Market: Drivers & Restraints

Compliance Monitoring Device market is driven by these driving factors. Great technological advancements in these devices such as Optically Stimulated Luminescence (OSL) which offers accurately measures minute levels of radiation is up surging Global compliance device market. More number of people become health conscious, increasing the need for patient safety. Increasing the incidence of chronic diseases and changes in diagnosis methods are vital driving factors of this market. Rapid innovation in the modelling technologies such as Computed Tomography and MRI scans are increasing around the globe.

Now a days people are aware the consequences of prolonged radiation therapy. Stringent regulatory environment and Ignorance of radiation dose management by radiologists and healthcare professionals and lack of skilled professionals are major restraints of this market.

Compliance Monitoring Devices Market: Segmentation

Compliance Monitoring Devices market can be further segmented into following types

By Application Radiography / X-ray Computed Tomography MRI Mammography Interventional radiology Nuclear Medicine

By Product Medical Radiation Dosimeters Radiation Survey Meters Analytical Software

By End user Diagnostic centers Hospitals and radiology centers Research Institutes.



Compliance Monitoring Devices Market: Overview

The Compliance Monitoring Device market has a rapid technological advancement. These dosimeters associated with more accuracy and precision. The results any tests carried out to determine amount of radiation to which the person has been exposed. Increasing the awareness among the patients and health care providers this market is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate in forecasting period.

Compliance Monitoring Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, Compliance Monitoring devices market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Geographically, North America dominates compliance device market due to stringent regulations on patient safety. The significant spending power of population and increasing health care awareness among the people and technological advancement are major key factors to propel the market in this region.

Compliance Monitoring Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players identified in global compliance monitoring device market are GE Health Care, Siemens Healthcare, Inc. Bayer AG, Toshiba Medical Systems, Fujifilm Corporation, and Phillips Healthcare.