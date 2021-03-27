DBS Bank: Fintech Ecosystem

DBS appointed Neal Cross as chief innovation officer. He is responsible for driving the bank’s digital innovation agenda across Asia. In the same year, DBS committed S$200m to build a digital infrastructure for the bank, leveraging big data, biometrics, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

DBS Bank established a developer team to create APIs and launch the world’s largest API platform. The bank has also partnered with various government-backed venture capital firms, non-profit organizations, and technology providers to help its SME and other corporate customers find digital solutions as per their business needs.

DBS Bank has partnered with various software providers to automate its rule-based tasks and launch a connected banking platform. In addition, the bank was selected by government authorities in Singapore as one of the partners in its initiatives to test blockchain.

– DBS and its subsidiary, Post Office Savings Bank (POSB), have launched various digital banking and cashless payment solutions over the years, in co-operation with fintech companies such as Kasisto, Touche, STYL, 3radical, and Applied Mesh.

– Since 2017, DBS has participated in two consortium investments that allowed the bank to leverage AI and commerce and payment technologies and develop innovative digital solutions.

– Recently in June 2018, DBS developed an instant claim settlement solution in collaboration with digital insurer FWD Insurance.

