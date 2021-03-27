Department stores 2019: Major trends transforming the retail landscape

In the increasingly competitive world of retail, department stores are struggling. This case study takes a close look at the major trends which have transformed the landscape in which department stores operate, how this has ultimately led to their downfall and whether they will be able to bounce back in the future.

Ask for PDF Sample with Full TOC at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2351993

Key Highlights

– Department stores have undoubtedly suffered as a result of the popularity of online retail and fast fashion, two trends which have drastically changed the needs and desires of the modern day customer.

– Department stores with a strong identity and clear target audience are best placed in the new environment, illustrating that department stores are not simply doomed, but that the poor performers are now feeling the implications of years of failing to adapt.

– There is a future for department stores in retail, but they are entering another period of fundamental change in how the sector is organized, and adapting to new challenges is critical.

– Implementing exciting technology into stores and excelling in the services that online retailers are unable to offer will be crucial for department stores that wish to thrive in the future.

Scope

– Examines the key trends which have impacted department stores

– Identifies the failures of those unwilling to adapt

– Analyzes department stores that are performing well

– Examines future trends that will effect stores

– Determines whether department stores have a future in retail

Reasons to buy

– What are the trends negatively impacting department stores?

– Which stores have failed to adapt to change?

– Which stores are doing well and why?

– What does the future hold for department stores?

Else place an Inquire before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2351993

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]