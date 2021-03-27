Digital Inverter Market to Remain Lucrative During 2017-2027

Future Market Insights has analysed various facets of the global market for digital inverters in a new research publication titled “Digital Inverter Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)”. The raw data obtained from secondary research has been filtered and arranged in a systematic format with the help of which key insights have been derived. The market is thoroughly analysed to gain intelligence on the various market trends changing the course of the market, the drivers that further the growth of the market, the opportunities that shape the future of the market and the restraints that hinder the growth process of the global digital inverter market. These various facets have been analysed across the key regions of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) to gauge their intensity and impact on the overall market expansion. Based on historical data and the current scenario, future insights on the market based on value and volume projections for a period of 10 years have been included in this research report across each segment of the global digital inverter market.

Global Digital Inverter Market: Factors Influencing Growth

Aspects such as increase in disposable income, favourable government regulations, development of plug and play type inverters, high conversion efficiencies, increasing demand from commercial and industrial sectors, increasing consolidation, development of solar projects by governments, transition from developed to emerging markets and establishment of sound sales channels are driving the growth of the global digital inverter market. However factors such as increasing DC optimiser adoption, high costs and errors in digital inverter software are restricting the growth of the global digital inverter market.

Global Digital Inverter Market: Forecast

The global digital inverter market is expected to grow at a high rate to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the period of forecast. The global market is estimated to be valued at around US$ 5.5 Bn in 2017 and is expected to touch about US$ 11 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027).

Global Digital Inverter Market: Segmental Forecasts

The global digital inverter market has been segmented by product type, by region, by end user and by power source.

By product type, string inverters segment is estimated to be the largest in terms of value share and is expected to cross US$ 4.2 Bn by the end of the assessment year. This segment is also projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By end user, utilities segment is the most lucrative and is expected to soar at a high CAGR of 7.4% during the period of forecast to reach a significant value by the end of the assessment period.

By power source, solar inverters are gaining high traction and the solar inverter segment is poised to register a 7.6% CAGR. The battery inverter segment, however, stays ahead in valuation thus dominating the global market.

By region, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is the largest region in terms of growth and market value. The digital inverter market in the APEJ region is predicted to soar at a high CAGR of 7.5% during the period of forecast to reach a high valuation of close to US$ 4.5 Bn by the end of the assessment year.

Global Digital Inverter Market: Company Assessment

The research report on the global digital inverter market encompasses in-depth assessment on various key players dealing with digital inverters. Profiles of major companies such as Eaton Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Enphase Energy, Inc., SMA Solar Technology AG, Vertiv Group Corporation, Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, Growatt New Energy Co.,Ltd., ReGen Powertech Private Ltd,. Fronius International GmbH, SMA New Energy Technology (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., and Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation have been included in the competitive assessment chapter of the research report.

