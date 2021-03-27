Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2027

FMI’s new intelligence report on the global direct-to-shape inkjet printer market estimates healthy revenue growth prospects over 2019-2020 and beyond.

With a just-below 6% year over year revenue growth projection, the sales of direct-to-shape inkjet printers will cross the valuation of US$ 3 Bn in 2019. A new Future Market Insights’ study forecasts robust growth prospects for the global direct-to-shape inkjet printer landscape.

FMI’s Analysis of Key Market Dynamics

One of the key driving forces for growing direct-to-shape inkjet printer sales is the increasing consumer inclination towards customization. While the exceptional functional capabilities enable direct-to-shape inkjet printers to experience growing popularity across verticals, the food and beverages industry continues to register remarkably high consumption of direct-to-shape inkjet printers.

With high quality printing on 3D objects, direct-to-shape inkjet printers omit the need for cost-intensive labeling procedure. In addition, these printers enhance the scope for branding and product promotion for a better consumer appeal. These and more such factors collectively drive the demand for direct-to-shape inkjet printers worldwide, sustaining an impressive rate of growth for the global direct-to-shape inkjet printer market. Increased productivity demand has been compelling packaging converters to shift to the short run capable direct-to-shape inkjet printers in recent years.

However, high price point and expensive maintenance cost will remain a longstanding barrier to momentous adoption of direct-to-shape inkjet printers – especially across developing economies. Key market players are thus increasingly investing in the R&D of affordable printers with standard resolution and printing capabilities in addition to rated speed.

Taxonomy Assessment of Direct-to-shape Inkjet Printer Market

Based on the ink-type analysis of direct-to-shape inkjet printer market, the report points to continued dominance of UV curing inks over other types of inks. However, the report also projects promising revenue growth prospects for a highly attractive ink-type segment, i.e. water based inks.

By the type of substrate, plastic continues to account for the largest market value share, whereas flexible packaging remains the widest application of direct-to-shape inkjet printers.

Regional Outlook Analysis: Global Direct-to-shape Inkjet Printer Market

Led by Germany, European market is the largest consumer of direct-to-shape inkjet printers. Moreover, Italy also registers heavy adoption of direct-to-shape inkjet printers across multiple end-use industries.

North America also is a significant revenue shareholder in global direct-to-shape inkjet printer landscape. FMI attributes the growth of this regional market to robust industrial expansion and early technology adoption. Although the US remains growth engine of the regional market expansion, Canada is poised for a promising growth outlook in the report.

Rampant industrial growth of Chinese economy continues to fuel the market in APEJ, whereas Japan’s major consumer shift to flexible packaging is creating a highly opportunistic platform for the growth of direct-to-shape inkjet printer market across the country.

Strategic Outlook Evaluation of Key Market Players

With a growing number of brands opting for customized designs on product packaging, it is more likely that the excellent customizability and consistency offered by direct-to-shape inkjet printers will receive constantly growing traction. In an effort to enhance brand recognition, companies are likely to develop improved strategies for better interconnection with consumers.

Improving the printer efficiency is currently the focal point of the developmental strategies built by manufacturers of direct-to-shape inkjet printers. Moreover, companies in the global landscape are eyeing highly profitable opportunities residing in the Asia Pacific region. Additional efforts on improving and streamlining after-sales customer service also point to a positive growth outlook for direct-to-shape inkjet printer manufacturers.

The direct-to-shape inkjet printer market report profiles a few of the leading players operating in the global landscape, including Xaar plc. Heidelberg USA, Koenig & Bauer Kammann GmbH, Xerox Corporation, Epson America, Inc., Roland DG Corporation, and Engineered Printing Solutions, Inc.

