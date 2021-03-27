DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2027

Today, DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) has become core of most of the electronic jamming system. DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) based electronic systems are frequently installing in various defense platform such as ground-based military units, navy ships and others which are ultimately fueling the growth of DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) market. In addition, the substantial growth of the airborne electronic warfare systems and the technological advancement in Military Radars are the significant factors which are driving the growth of DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) market. Also, the need to develop DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) based jammers for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) or Drone applications and advanced electronic warfare systems to detect and counter complicated sensors are driving the growth of DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) market.

In DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) technique high-speed sampling and digital memory is used which helps to store frequency and microwave signals. DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) technique is becoming popular for the implementation of false-target Electronic Attack systems which is driving the growth of DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) market. Moreover, the advent of Cognitive Electronic warfare technology is key factor fueling the growth of DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) market.

DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory): Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The technological advancement in electronic warfare equipment and the need to upgrade older platforms are the significant factors driving the growth of DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) market. Moreover, the increased usage of DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) jammers in aircraft, navy and others for protection against enemy radar-based tracking is also one of the factor which is driving the growth of DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) market.

Apart from this, the increasing defense expenditure of developing countries like China, India & others and the increasing transnational disputes which leads to increasing usage of Military warfare equipment are also driving the growth of DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) market.

Challenges

The reduction in the defense expenditure of developed nations is the major factor which hinders the growth of DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) market.

DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) on the basis of Application:

Electronic Protection of platform

Wideband Digital Receivers

Digital IFM’s

Cross-Eye jamming

Digital Communication System jamming

Segmentation of DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) on the basis of Architecture:

Processor

Modulator

Convertor

Others

DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory): Competition Landscape

Key players

The Prominent players in DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) market are Mercury systems, Airbus group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems Plc, Leonardo SPA, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries and others.

DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory): Regional Overview

On geographic basis, North America will be the largest market for DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) due to rapid adoption of advanced technologies defense segment. APAC market will be the fastest growing DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) market due to the presence of various key players with increasing spending on defense such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Europe and Latin America also offers potential growth opportunities in DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) market due the rise in cognitive electronic warfare technology.