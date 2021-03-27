Facial Recognition Biometrics in Consumer Electronics Industry Global Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025
Facial recognition is a biometrics software technology that is being used for individual identification and authentication.
The identification and authentication process is carried out by comparing an individual’s facial features extracted from an image with those stored in a database. Facial recognition is being used by enterprises in the government; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); and defense sectors for preventing unauthorized access to high-security areas and private and public buildings.
In 2018, the global Facial Recognition Biometrics in Consumer Electronics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cognitec Systems
Dell
HP
Apple
Microsoft
AMD
Intel Security
Cogent Systems
Allied Time USA
FacialNetwork
Lenovo
ASUS
KeyLemon
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Facial Recognition
Facial Authentication
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Enterprise
Individual Consumers
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Facial Recognition Biometrics in Consumer Electronics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Facial Recognition Biometrics in Consumer Electronics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
