Facilities Management Services Market Forecast to 2025 with Global Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure
The Global Facilities Management Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Facilities Management Services development in United States, Europe and China.
Facilities management services are services which an organization outsources to a vendor who takes responsibilities related to the operation and maintenance of the assets and facilities of that organization.
The commercial buildings segment accounted for the largest market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the new developmental activities in infrastructure sector that will drive the demand for specialized vendor services in building FM.
The soft services segment accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the e-waste management as a soft service in corporate office buildings. Also, the soft services ensure that the facilities are clean and hygienic and administrative processes are streamlined.
In 2018, the global Facilities Management Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Compass
Cushman & Wakefield
Macro
Aramark
CB Richard Ellis
ISS
Sodexo
Bilfinger HSG Facility Management
Cofely Besix
Carillion
GDI
Ecolab USA
KnightFM
Dohn Engineering
Resolute Facility Services
Continuum Services
Total Facility Solutions
Stutler Solutions
Caravan Technologies
Professional Grade Services
Royal Mechanical Services
Choice Facility Services & Construction
Crockett Facilities Services
Camelot Facility Solutions
Veranova Properties
Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions
Assurance Facility Management
Global Facility Management and Construction
NG&G Facility Services
Express Facility Services and Maintenance
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Soft Services
Hard Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Government Buildings
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Facilities Management Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Facilities Management Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
