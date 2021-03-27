Factoring Market Forecast to 2025 with Global Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Factoring Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Factoring Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Factoring development in United States, Europe and China.

Factoring is a service of financial nature involving the conversion of credit bill into cash. It is a process or mechanism by which a company generates finance against its receivables. Factoring is asset-based financing in which the factor gives credit by looking at the creditworthiness of the borrower.

The domestic factoring method will dominate the shares of the financing factoring market till the end of the forecast period. The effectiveness of this factoring receivables technique drives the adoption in major industries in the factoring market.

EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the financing factoring market throughout the forecast period. This region witnesses steady growth due to the presence of several factoring businesses offering varied financing options and rising number of new startups.

In 2018, the global Factoring market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Deutsche Factoring Bank

Eurobank

HSBC Group

Mizuho Financial Group

BNP Paribas

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Domestic Factoring

International Factoring

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

