Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market Overview 2019: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

The Global Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

FOWLP is a chip packaging technology that is used to package an IC, while the IC is still part of the wafer.

In terms of geography, APAC led the global FOWLP market. According to analysts, the region will continue to dominate this market during the forecast period as well and this will mainly attribute to the presence of major semiconductor industries in the region.

In 2018, the global Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

STATS ChipPAC

TSMC

Texas Instruments

Rudolph Technologies

SEMES

SUSS MicroTec

STMicroelectronics

Ultratech

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

200mm Wafer Level Packaging

300mm Wafer Level Packaging

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

CMOS Image Sensor

Wireless Connectivity

Logic and Memory IC

MEMS and Sensor

Analog and Mixed IC

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

