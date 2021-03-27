“FMCG Industry Business Outlook and Procurement Survey August 2018-January 2019″, examines executives’ opinions on business outlook and procurement activities. Organizations can find out about key business priorities, changes in capital expenditure, global emerging and developed markets, procurement practices, and key information on organizations’ digital transformation strategies and their investment in emerging technologies. Additionally, it provides information categorized by region and company type.

The highest percentages of FMCG industry executives identify new product development and expanding in the current market as the foremost priorities of FMCG enterprises over the next six months. Moreover, the US and China – which are the leading developed and emerging markets, respectively -are expected to offer significant growth prospects to the FMCG sector. While companies are facing critical challenges such as rising competition, market uncertainty, and pricing pressure, 58% of respondents anticipate a rise in M&A activities within the global FMCG industry over the next six months as a means of countering these challenges. Additionally, two-thirds of FMCG industry executives project a significant or moderate increase in supplier prices over the next six months. The survey also reveals that customer engagement has the highest scope of digital transformation within FMCG enterprises. APIs & digital platforms and the Internet of Things (IoT) are the key emerging technologies most expected to gain investment within the industry over the next two years.

What else does this report offer?

– Key business priorities: examines FMCG companies’ important priorities for August 2018-January 2019

– Emerging and developed markets: provides information about key emerging and developed markets that are expected to offer significant growth over the next six months

– Change in M&A activity: analyzes FMCG industry executives’ opinions on changes in merger and acquisition activities globally

– Business concerns: identifies major business concerns that are likely to impact manufacturers/producers and suppliers

– Change in firm’s capital expenditure: tracks the changes expected to occur in capital expenditure towards different areas of the company

– Change in procurement activities, and resources and objectives: evaluates what percentage of change will occur in a company’s procurement activities and how its resources and objectives will shift over the next six months

– Procurement budget and expenditure outlook: projects procurement budget allocation and how expenditure will change on average over the next six months within the FMCG industry

– Supplier prices outlook: anticipates the changes in supplier prices that will occur within the global FMCG market over the next six months

– Organizations’ digital transformation strategies and outlook: identifies executives’ perspectives towards the scope, barriers, and essentials of digital transformation within the FMCG sector

– Investment towards emerging technology: determines the technologies expected to gain increased investment among FMCG companies over the next two years.

Scope

– New product development, expanding in current market, and improving operational efficiency are the top three priorities for the FMCG companies over the next six months

– The majority of respondents anticipate an increase or significant increase in the number of M&A activities within the global FMCG industry over the next six months

– Locating lower-cost sources of supply and pursuing joint-cost reduction efforts with selected suppliers are the industry’s key procurement resources and objectives during August 2018-January 2019

– The majority of respondents expect an increase or significant increase in the number of procurements activities around both capital equipment purchases and IT services over the next six months

– Overall, 36% of respondents predict their companies’ global procurement budget to exceed US$1 million during August 2018-January 2019

– Business innovation and operations enablement and innovation are expected to have the highest scope of digital transformation within the FMCG industry.

Companies Mentioned:

Procter & Gambler (P&G)

Merck KGaA

Nestlé

Terrafertil

