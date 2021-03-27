Global Bio-Stimulant Market will multiply at an impressive CAGR of 13 % by 2027 & Top Key Players Novozymes A/S, Biolchim S.p.a, Biostadt India Limited, BASF SE, Isagro S.p.A, Koppert B.V & Italpollina S.p.A,

The global bio-stimulant market is segmented by active ingredient into protein hydrolysates, amino acids, fulvic acids, humic acids, sea wood extracts and others; by crop type into oil seeds and cereals; by application into soil, seeds and foliar. As per World Bank, arable land is reducing from 0.198 hectares per person in 2012 to 0.193 hectares per person in 2016. The reduction in arable land shows the increase in the use of bio-stimulants, as bio-stimulants are responsible for better crop development, better yield, better nutrient availability and better quality.

The global bio-stimulants market is anticipated to mark a CAGR of 13 % during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. The global bio-stimulants market is observing a robust growth owing to the demand of organic based agro practices. Expansion of organic food industry and growing concern towards the environment is accelerating the growth of the market during the forecast period. The integration of economical alternatives and upgraded market access are accountable to support the market growth.

Europe region is expected to lead the bio-stimulant market. This is attribute to strict regulations in terms of environment, safety by supporting organic farming methods. This is followed by the diverse income and spending capacity of the population of Asia-Pacific region. North America is anticipated to observe a substantial growth.

Enhancing concerns regarding environment

Chemical agro practices have many disadvantages as compared to organic agro practices. Chemical products have a harmful effect on the environment. So, organic agricultural methods are adopted to save the environment. Chemical agricultural products have a potential to deplete soil quality and fertility. These products have harmful chemical compounds which drips down to the water table and it travels to the nearby water bodies, leading to serious negative health effects. On the other hand, bio-stimulants are of the microbial origin, which enhances crop quality, nutrient deficiency, abiotic stress tolerance. These bio-stimulants are non-toxic, bio-degradable, non-harmful and non-polluting substances which causes no harm to the environment. These factors are responsible for the adoption of bio-stimulants in the agricultural industry.

The prime restraint in the global bio-stimulants market is lack of awareness among farmers in the low income and middle income countries.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global bio-stimulants market which includes company profiling of Novozymes A/S, Biolchim S.p.a, Biostadt India Limited, BASF SE, Isagro S.p.A, Koppert B.V, Italpollina S.p.A, Sapec Group, Platform speciality product corporation, Valagro S.p.A. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global bi0-stimulant market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

