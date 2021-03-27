Global Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging Market: Growth, Trends, Size, Drivers, Segmentation by Product, Application, Region, Competition landscape, Key Players and Forecast 2018-2023

Wireless charging is the transmission of energy without wires from a power source to a consuming device. Wireless charging devices comprise a charging station (or transmitter) that transmits the energy, and a receiver (integrated inside a device) that receives the energy and charges the battery. It is a reliable, convenient, and safe technology to power and charge electrical devices. In addition, it provides multiple efficient, cost-effective, and safer advantages over the traditional charging systems by eliminating the use of physical connectors and cables. Moreover, it maintains continuous transfer of power to ensure all varieties of devices such as handheld industrial devices, smartphones, heavy-duty equipment, and others are charged and readily available to use.

Mostly wireless power transfer are generally utilized in electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, wearable electronics, and portable devices. Such rise in adoption of efficient charging system for portable electronics and wearable, which can potentially increase the durability of the device is projected to ensure significant growth of the electronics wireless charging market.

Request for sample copy of [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-121201

According to this study, over the next five years the Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Inductive

Resonant

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Request for more [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-121201

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Samsung

Qualcomm

Texas Instruments

Integrated Device Technology

Powermat Technologies

WiTricity Corporation

Energizer Holdings

Murata Manufacturing

Sony Corporation

Fulton Innovation LLC

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Buy the most updated [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-121201/

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.