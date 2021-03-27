Global E-waste Management Services Market Size, Share, Industry Investment Analysis and Forecast to 2025 with Top Applications
Market Analysis Research Report on “Global E-waste Management Services Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global E-waste Management Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-waste Management Services development in United States, Europe and China.
E-waste management services is a services for dealing with E-waste.
Developing countries lead in recycling the E-Waste, as majority of E-Waste is exported to emerging countries by developed countries. Amongst all sources of E-Waste such as IT and telecommunications and consumer electronics, refrigerator sets from household appliances are discarded in highest number as compared to other appliances. The decrease in the life cycle of electronic products viz. computers, laptops, cell phones is generating large amount of electronic waste in North American region.
In 2018, the global E-waste Management Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2559531
The key players covered in this study
Sims Recycling Solutions
Eletronic Recyclers International
Kuusakoski
Umicore
Waste Management
Gem
Stena Metall Group
GEEP
Dongjiang
Electrocycling
Cimelia
Veolia
Enviro-Hub Holdings
E-Parisaraa
Environcom England Ltd
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Collection
Refurbishment and Reuse
Asset Management and Logistics
Triage and De-Manufacturing
Material Processing and Recovery
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Infocomm Technology (ICT) Equipment
Home Appliances
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2559531
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global E-waste Management Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the E-waste Management Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]