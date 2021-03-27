Global External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage Market Segments Research Report Till 2025 By Illuminated Insights
The Global External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage development in United States, Europe and China.
External controller-based (ECB) disk storage devices are storage solutions that allow single or dual controller feature to the storage device. These are unified storage solutions designed for enterprise storage.
Fiber channel storage area network (SAN) facilitates multiple servers to access the network storage that connects the FC storage arrays to the server through FC switches. Additionally, FC switches offer high speed for transferring data and high performance.
The Americas contains a large number of data center facilities that are steadily expanding their existing data center facilities with more rack cabinets and storage systems. Also, the increased use of cloud services and big data analytics will influence the demand for high performance and energy-efficient storage infrastructure.
In 2018, the global External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Dell EMC
IBM
NetApp
Hitachi Data Systems (HDS)
HP
Fujitsu
Oracle
Huawei
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Super Micro Computer
Wistron
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fiber Channel (FC)
Internet Small Computer System Interface (ISCSI)
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprise Use
Personal Use
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
