Global Fan-in Wafer Level Packaging Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025
The Global Fan-in Wafer Level Packaging Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fan-in Wafer Level Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.
Wafer-level packaging (WLP) is the technology of packaging an integrated circuit while still part of the wafer, in contrast to the more conventional method of slicing the wafer into individual circuits (dice) and then packaging them.
The analog and mixed IC segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the market. The demand for analog ICs from different segments such as consumer electronics, communications, and automotive and the increasing adoption of smartphones, phablets, and tablets, will fuel the growth of the market segment in the coming years. Additionally, technological advancements in the semiconductor industry that demand the need to ensure the robust performance of advanced ICs will also drive the demand for fan-in WLP packaging.
In terms of geographical regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the next few years. This is mainly due to the presence of a number of semiconductor foundries in this region. Moreover, the rise in demand for semiconductor devices due to the presence of prominent consumer electronics manufacturers, such as Samsung, Sony, LG, Toshiba, and Panasonic, will also bolster this market’s growth prospects.
In 2018, the global Fan-in Wafer Level Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
STATS ChipPAC
STMicroelectronics
TSMC
Texas Instruments
Rudolph Technologies
SEMES
SUSS MicroTec
Ultratech
FlipChip International
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
200mm Wafer Level Packaging
300mm Wafer Level Packaging
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
CMOS Image Sensor
Wireless Connectivity
Logic and Memory IC
MEMS and Sensor
Analog and Mixed IC
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
