Global IV Flush Syringe Market is Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 7.3% in the Forecasted Period of 2019-2024

This report studies the IV Flush Syringe market. Health care professionals use IV flush syringes to clear out patients’ catheters and intravenous lines to ensure the tubes are sterile. Nurse Assist, a Texas-based medical device manufacturer, recalled all of its Normal Saline IV Flush Syringes in 2016 after the devices spread a bacterial infection. Patients became sick and some died. How the syringes became contaminated with the bacteria Burkholderia cepacia remains unknown.

In the last several years, global market of IV Flush Syringe developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 6.18%. In 2017, global revenue of IV Flush Syringe is nearly 274 M USD; the actual production is about 426 million units.

The classification of IV Flush Syringe includes Saline IV Flush Syringe and Heparin IV Flush Syringe, and the proportion of Saline IV Flush Syringe in 2017 is about 72.5%, and the proportion is decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

IV Flush Syringe is widely sales for Hospital, Clinic and Others Institutions. The most proportion of IV Flush Syringe is sales in Hospital, and the consumption proportion is about 53% in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the IV Flush Syringe market will register a 7.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 420 million by 2024, from US$ 270 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in IV Flush Syringe business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of IV Flush Syringe market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the IV Flush Syringe value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Saline IV Flush Syringe

Heparin IV Flush Syringe

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Clinic

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BD

Medtronic

Medline

Medefil

B. Braun

Cardinal Health

Aquabiliti

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IV Flush Syringe consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of IV Flush Syringe market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IV Flush Syringe manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IV Flush Syringe with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of IV Flush Syringe submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.