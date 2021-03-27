Global Nutraceutical Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2022
Executive Summary
Worldwide there has been increasing prevalence of hearing impairment as a consequence of ageing as well as noise-induced hearing loss. Hearing Healthcare industry strives towards restoration of normal hearing in patients by using various hearing aids and hearing implants, depending of severity of hearing impairment.
The report “Global Hearing Healthcare (Hearing Aid, Hearing Implant & Hearing Diagnostic) Market Outlook 2022” provides an in-depth analysis of global as well as regional hearing healthcare market focusing on major segments such as hearing aid, hearing implant and hearing diagnostic instruments. Market outlook for overall hearing healthcare market as well as aforementioned sub-segments has been provided for the period 2017-22.
The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global hearing healthcare (hearing aid, hearing implant and hearing diagnostic instruments) market. The report has been segmented as following:-
Market Segmentation
• Hearing Healthcare
• Hearing Aid
• Hearing Implant (Cochlear Implant, Bone-Anchored Hearing Implant)
• Hearing Diagnostic Instruments
Geographical Coverage
• Global
• Europe (France, Germany, the UK)
• North America (The US)
Key Vendors
• William Demant Holding Group
• GN Store Nord
• Sonova Holdings AG
• Amplifon Corporate
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Hearing Healthcare
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Types of Hearing Loss
3.1.2 Causes of Hearing Loss
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.2.1 Hearing Aid
3.2.2 Hearing Implants
3.2.3 Hearing Diagnostics
3.3 Distribution Channel
3.4 Value Chain Analysis
3.4.1 Hearing Aid Value Chain
3.4.2 Hearing Implant Value Chain
3.4.3 Hearing Diagnostic Value Chain
3.5 Market Analysis
3.5.1 Market Size by Value
3.5.2 Market Share by Segments
3.5.3 Market Share by Region
3.5.4 Market Share by Nations
4. Global Hearing Healthcare Market Segmentation
4.1 Hearing Aid
4.1.1 Market Size by Value
4.1.2 Market Size by Volume
4.1.3 Market (Value) Share by Distribution Channel
4.1.4 Market (Volume) Share by Distribution Channel
4.2 Hearing Implants
4.2.1 Cochlear Implant
4.2.1.1 Cochlear Implant Market Size by Value
4.2.1.2 Cochlear Implant Market Size by Volume
4.2.1.3 Cochlear Implants Market Share by Region
4.2.1.4 Cochlear Implants Market Share by Competitors
4.2.2 Bone-Anchored Hearing Implants
4.2.2.1 Market Size by Value
4.2.2.2 Market Share by Competitors
4.2.3 Middle Ear Implant
4.3 Hearing Diagnostic Instruments
4.3.1 Overview
4.3.2 Market Size by Value
5. Europe Hearing Aids Market Analysis
5.1 Market Sizing
5.1.1 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)
5.1.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)
5.2 Market Segmentation
5.2.1 Behind-the-Ear (BTE) Hearing Aid
5.2.2 In-the-Ear (ITE) Hearing Aid
5.2.3 Receiver-in-the-Ear (RITE) Hearing Aid
5.2.4 Canal Hearing Aids
5.3 Distribution Channel
6. Europe Hearing Aid Market: Country Analysis
6.1 France Hearing Aid Market
6.1.1 Overview
6.1.2 Market Size by Volume
6.1.3 Distribution Channel
6.1.4 Market Share by Competitors
6.2 Germany Hearing Aid Market
6.2.1 Overview
6.2.2 Market Size by Volume
6.2.3 Distribution Channel
6.2.4 Market Share by Competitors
6.3 The UK Hearing Aid Market
6.3.1 Overview
6.3.2 Distribution Channel
7. North America
7.1 Overview
7.2 Market Analysis
7.2.1 Market Size by Volume
7.3 Distribution Channel
7.4 The US
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Market Size by Volume
7.4.3 Market Share by Type of Hearing Aid
7.4.4 Distribution Channel
8. Global Hearing Aid Pricing Analysis
10. Global Hearing Healthcare Market Dynamics
10.1 Industry Trends & Developments
10.1.1 Smart Earbuds
10.1.2 Advent of World’s First Internet of Things Hearing Aid
10.1.3 Shift in Channel Mix- towards High Volume Retailers
10.1.4 Consolidation in the Hearing Aid Industry
10.1.5 Dominance of OECD Countries
Figure 65: Global Hearing Aids Market (Value) Split OECD and Non-OECD Countries (2016)
10.1.6 World’s First Li-ion Rechargeable Hearing Aids
10.1.7 Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act of 2017
10.2 Growth Drivers
10.2.1 Aging Demographic
10.2.2 Prevalence of Hearing Loss
10.2.3 Low Market Penetration
10.2.4 Other Drivers
10.3 Challenges
10.3.1 Hearing Aid Stigma
10.3.2 Lack of Uptake of Hearing Aids
10.3.3 High Prices
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Share by Competitors
11.1.1 Global Hearing Aids Market Share
11.1.2 The US Hearing Aids Market Share
11.1.3 France Hearing Aids Market Share
11.1.4 Germany Hearing Aids Market Share
11.1.5 The UK Hearing Aids Market Share
11.2 Financial Analysis
11.3 Distribution Strategy
11.4 Product Analysis
12. Company Profiles
12.1 William Demant Holding Group
12.2 GN Store Nord
12.3 Sonova Holding AG
12.4 Amplifon Corporate
Continuous…
