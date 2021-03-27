Global Oxygen Concentrator market to rise at modest Growth with CAGR and Revenue till 2025

A new market study, titled “Global Oxygen Concentrator Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

An oxygen concentrator is a device which concentrates the oxygen from a gas supply (typically ambient air) to supply an oxygen-enriched gas stream. Oxygen concentrators typically use pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology and are used very widely for oxygen provision in healthcare applications, especially where liquid or pressurized oxygen is too dangerous or inconvenient, such as in homes or in portable clinics. For other purposes there are also concentrators based on membrane technology. The market for oxygen concentrators has undergone significant changes and improvement with the introduction of portable technology. The devices have become lighter, more powerful and affordable, leading to increasing demand in the homecare department. Rising worldwide geriatric population means rise in homecare oxygen treatment. People with respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis and emphysema have benefitted greatly with innovations in oxygen concentrator technology. Some of the new and improved versions of the standard large and bulky devices include AirSep’s LifeStyle Portable Oxygen Concentrator, Inogen One G3, VBOX Trooper, EverGo, Invacare XPO2 and iGo. As the demand for lighter technology by consumers and need for better mobility support for the aged rises, new competitors enter the market, thereby driving innovations. This has resulted in high-quality devices at lower prices.

Global Market Outline: Oxygen Concentrator Market

The U.S. accounts for the largest share of the global oxygen concentrator market, followed by Europe, due to growing consumer awareness, rising incidences of COPD and demographic changes. After the Federal Aviation Administration approved the onboard use of certain portable oxygen concentrators, its applications have widened. Among the Asia-Pacific countries, India, China, Australia and Japan have been identified as emerging markets, and Latin American nations such as Brazil and Mexico are expected to register substantial growth.

The global Oxygen Concentrator market is valued at 1300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oxygen Concentrator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oxygen Concentrator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Oxygen Concentrator market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oxygen Concentrator are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Braun and Company

Air Liquide

CareFusion

Chart Industries

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Drive Medical

Respiration Equipment

Respironics

Providence Global Medical

Intersurgical

Eget Hi-Tech

Race Medical

Market size by Product

Portable

Fixed

Market size by End User

Home Care

Non-Home Care

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Oxygen Concentrator market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Oxygen Concentrator market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Oxygen Concentrator market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Oxygen Concentrator companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Oxygen Concentrator submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

