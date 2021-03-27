Global Peripheral Vascular Disease Market 2019 – Focus on Technology (Stent, Drug-Coated Balloon, Atherectomy devices, Drug Eluting Stent (DES), PTA Balloon Catheter) Market Outlook 2022

Peripheral Vascular Disease Market :

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Peripheral Vascular Disease Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

Executive Summary

echnological advancement in the global peripheral vascular disease market has led to development of technologies such as novel ‘3D’ stent system, specialty stent for PAD and advent of bioresorbable stent. The report “Global Peripheral Vascular Disease Market – Focus on Technology (Stent, Drug-Coated Balloon, Atherectomy devices, Drug Eluting Stent (DES), PTA Balloon Catheter) Market Outlook 2022” provides an in-depth analysis of global peripheral vascular diseases market overall as well as major technologies such as Peripheral Vascular Stent, Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB), Atherectomy devices, Drug Eluting Stent (DES), PTA Balloon Catheter. Market outlook for overall market as well as aforementioned sub-segments has been provided for the period 2017-22.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global peripheral vascular diseases market. The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segmentation – Technology

• Peripheral Vascular Stent

• Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB)

• Atherectomy devices

• Drug Eluting Stent (DES)

• PTA Balloon Catheter

Country Coverage

• The US

• Japan

• China

Companies Coverage

• Boston Scientific

• Medtronic plc

• Abbott Laboratories

• C.R. Bard

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3111577-global-peripheral-vascular-disease-market-focus-on-technology

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Peripheral Vascular Disease

3.1 Overview

3.2 Types of PVD

3.2.1 Functional PVD

3.2.2 Organic PVD

3.4 Diagnosis of PVD

3.5 Treatment of PVD

4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Devices

4.2.2 Market Share by Drugs

4.2.3 Market Share by Type of Disease

4.2.4 Market Share by Region

5. Country Analysis

5.1 The US

5.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.2 Market Share by Procedure

5.1.3 Market Share by Device

5.2 China

5.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3 Japan

5.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6. Market Segmentation

6.1 Peripheral Vascular Stent

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.3 Market Share by Segment

6.1.4 Market Share by Region

6.2 Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB)

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3 Atherectomy Devices

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.4 Drug Eluting Stent (DES)

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.5 PTA Balloon Catheter

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7. Pricing Analysis

8. Market Dynamics

8.1 Industry Trends & Development

8.1.1 Precision Vascular Robotics

8.1.2 Advent of Bioresorbable stent

8.1.3 Novel ‘3-D’ Stent System

8.1.4 Specialty Stents for PAD

8.1.5 Other New Technologies

8.2 Growth Drivers

8.2.1 Growing Geriatric Population

8.2.2 High Restenosis Rates

8.2.3 Rising Incidences of PAD

8.2.4 Increasing Public Awareness

8.3 Challenges

8.3.1 Strict Regulatory Compliance

8.3.2 High Cost of Treatment

8.3.3 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Product Portfolio

9.1.1 Market Share by Competitors

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Boston Scientific

10.2 Medtronic plc

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 C.R. Bard

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3111577-global-peripheral-vascular-disease-market-focus-on-technology

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)