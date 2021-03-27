Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market size and Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Reportocean.com “Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market [By Product Type (Heart Rate Monitors, Heart Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Sleep Apnea Monitors, Breath Monitors, Weight Monitors, Blood Glucose Monitors, Infusion Pumps, and Body Temperature Monitors); By Application (Cancer Treatment, Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment, Diabetes Treatment, Sleep Disorder Treatment, Weight Management, and Fitness Monitoring); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare settings); and By Regions]: Market size & Forecast, 2018 – 2025

The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size is anticipated to reach over USD 1,882.75 Million by 2025.

Remote patient monitoring technology comprises devices such as glucose meters, blood pressure monitoring system, and other portable devices that are used by patients at a remote location. Growing usage of smartphones and increasing the expansion of the smartphone applications that are linked to the monitoring devices further helps in transmitting and recording person’s health-related data to the healthcare suppliers or specialists.

The rise in the implementation rate of remote patient monitoring devices, increasing number of geriatric population, and growing incidence of patients suffering from different lifestyle diseases are the major factor boosting the global remote patient monitoring devices market. With the increasing development in wireless technology, such monitoring devices are used to remotely monitor the physical parameters of the person such as heart rate, blood pressure, blood glucose level, and provide proper treatment if necessary. However, the high cost associated with this device, stringent reimbursement guidelines and issues correlated with the government regulations are some of the factors anticipated to hinder the global market growth.

The global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and geography.

On the basis of product type, the global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market is segmented into Heart Rate Monitors, Heart Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Sleep Apnea Monitors, Breath Monitors, Weight Monitors, Blood Glucose Monitors, Infusion Pumps, and Body Temperature Monitors. On the basis of product type, Heart rate monitor is estimated to dominate the product segment owing to growing global incidences of cardiovascular incidence. The increase in the number of people with cardiac diseases has led to the augmented use of such monitoring devices.

On the basis of application, the global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market is segmented into Cancer Treatment, Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment, Diabetes Treatment, Sleep Disorder Treatment, Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring. In 2017, cardiovascular disease treatment is estimated to dominate the market growth majorly owing to the increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases. On the basis of the end user, the global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare settings.

On the basis of region, the global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was estimated to dominate the global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market. The dominance is majorly attributed to the increasing occurrences of chronic diseases, growing demand for wireless and portable systems, increased level of healthcare spending, growing number of geriatric population, and favorable reimbursement scenarios in this region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market during the forecast. Rising disposable income, high presence of untapped market opportunities primarily in developing economies, advancement in technology, supportive government initiatives are some of the factors expected to significantly boost the Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market in the Asia Pacific.

Some major key players in global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market include Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AMD Global Telemedicine, Honeywell International Inc., Omron Healthcare, Smiths Medical, Medtronic among others. The object of the key market players is to deliver better chronic care administration while keeping the cost low. In addition, the companies are concentrating on producing easy-to-use monitoring devices that can aid patients to accomplish conditions including diabetes or heart diseases better by avoiding costly medical processes.

