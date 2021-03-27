Global Rotary Indexer Market: Size, Trends, Growth Rate, Segmentation by Region, Application, Product, Industry Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024

Snapshot

Rotary Indexer is the rotary motion equipment which realizes the intermittent movement. Precision, speed, and life are three important elements for rotary indexer. Rotary Indexer has a large transmission torque, high positioning accuracy, smooth high-speed operation, positioning self-locking, low noise and other notable features, is an ideal production replace the Geneva mechanism, no-full gear mechanism, the ratchet mechanism and other traditional intermittent agencies. Rotary Indexer is a necessary kind of motion in many areas of mechanical engineering, precision measuring, machine assembling and inspection.The products are widely used in pharmaceutical machinery, presses automatic feed mechanism, food packaging machinery, glass machinery, ceramic machinery, tobacco machinery, filling machinery, printing machinery, electrical machinery, machining centers , automatic tool changer and other automated machinery.

The global Rotary Indexer market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Rotary Indexer by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Heavy-duty Rotary Indexer

Light-load Rotary Indexer

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Weiss

DE-STA-CO

CDS

Sankyo

ZZ-Antriebe

DEX

Taktomat

Suzhou Furuta

ENTRUST

CKD

TanTzu

Goizper Group

OGP

Colombo Filippetti(

Kamoseiko

SOPAP Automation

ITALPLANT

RNA

AUTOROTOR

Shandong Hongbang

Huachi Cam

Handex

Gang Chao

Xin Ruihua

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Automatic assembly and conveying machinery

Pharmaceutical and food machinery

Automatic tool changer – processing machine

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

