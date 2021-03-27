Healthcare Artificial Intelligence 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2023

Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the best technological innovation in the field of healthcare innovation. A great part of the center is currently moving towards utilizing the heft of medicinal services information. In the healthcare sector, Artificial intelligence is being connected for arranging both organized and unstructured information. The capability of AI ranges over a few human services verticals. In the future, AI will assume a significant job in conquering probably the hardest obstacles looked by human services suppliers. A few medicinal services AI administrations have effectively made their imprint and are probably going to turned out to be progressively mainstream in the years to come. The market would grow at a CAGR of 51.9% between 2018 and 2023.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3977550-global-healthcare-artificial-intelligence-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Market segmentation

The Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market is segmented on the basis of its component, application, technology, end-user and regional demand. Based on its component, the market is segmented into Software, Hardware, Services. On the basis of its technology, the market is classified into Querying Method, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing. Based on its application, the market is categorized into Virtual Nursing Assistant, Robot-Assisted Surgery, Clinical Trial, Automated Image Diagnosis, Dosage Error Reduction, Preliminary Diagnosis. Based on its end-user, the market is bifurcated into Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospital & Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Laboratories.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Intel Corporation, Google, General Electric, Next IT Corp., Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Watson Health, DEEP GENOMICS, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker, CloudMedx Inc., General Vision, among others are some of the major players in the Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market.

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3977550-global-healthcare-artificial-intelligence-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Scope of Study

2.2 Research Objective

2.3 List of Assumptions

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in research areas

4.1.2 Shortage of health workforce

4.1.3 Increase in AI investments

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High cost

4.2.2 Stringent regulatory guidelines

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 The rapid expansion of technology and digital applications in healthcare

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Inputs

5.2.2 Software Development Processes

5.2.3 Output

5.2.4 Marketing and Distribution

5.2.5 Post-Selling Services

6 Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software

6.4 Services

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3977550

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)