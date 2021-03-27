High Performance Composites Market Size and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Reportocean.com “Global High Performance Composites Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

High Performance Composites Market [By Resin Type – High Performance Thermoplastic Composites – (Polyether Ether Keton, Polyphenylene Sulfide), High Performance Thermoset Composites – (Polyester, Epoxy, Phenolics, Cyanate Esters); By Fiber Type (Aramid Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites, S-Glass Composites and Others); By Application Type (Automotive, Defence & Aerospace, Construction, Medical and Others); By Regions]: Market Size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Global high performance composites market is expected to grow from USD 25.39 billion in 2017 to USD 42.18 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for high performance composites from a wide range of applications is expected to drive the market. Remarkable growth of the commercial aircraft manufacturing sector will boost product demand in the current industry scenario. Moreover, application of these composites in manufacturing of pressure vessels and wind turbines is yet another potential factor expected to drive the market in the next few years. However, the labor intensive requirements along with relatively high production cost are some of the restrains anticipated to effect demand of high performance composites in terms of volume especially in the price sensitive markets. Widespread application of these products in automobiles, which is a primary goal for the carbon fibre industry, is still in a stage where use of these products in motor vehicles is still the minimum.

The growing aerospace industry is the major factor driving this product demand owing to their versatility, perfect balance of mechanical properties and most importantly its low cost compared to other composite materials. The S-glass category, the least costly of all these is also anticipated to witness a significant growth in demand owing to significant opportunities in wind energy, aerospace and pressure vessels manufacturing industry. Commercial aircraft applications are the largest source of applications for these products. These composites have enabled to satisfy the requirement for meeting power and safety needs. Boron graphite materials were used mainly in defence aircrafts but currently these are used in commercial aircrafts also. Automobiles are the next big source of application of high performance composite materials. It helps in making the vehicles lighter, cleaner, safety and more cost effective. Carbon fibres is the most used composite material owing to its high potential for cutting down of vehicle weight.

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market trends and growth prospects of the Global High Performance CompositesMarket, 2017-2026. This report comprises a detailed geographic distribution of the market across North America, Europe, APAC and South America, and MEA. North America is further segmented into U.S., Canada. Europe is divided into Germany, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is bifurcated into China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Landscape and Key Vendors

The global industry of high performance composite manufacturing is fairly concentrated with less number of companies operating compared to its counterparts in the current industry scenario. North America was the leading regional market in 2017. The U.S. has been the major contributor to the regional demand for these products accounting for a major share of the overall market in terms of production and even consumption especially for the aerospace and defence industry. The construction and automobile industry are also potential end use markets.

Some of the leading industry participants include Arkema SA, Albany International Corporation ,BASF SE, Teijin Ltd., Owens Corning Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Solvay S.A., TPI Composites, Inc. , Koninklijke Ten Cate BV, SLG Group – the Carbon Company and Toray Industries Inc.

Key Segments Outlook

Product Type

High Performance Thermoplastic Composites

Polyester Ether Ketone

Polyphenylene Sulphide

High Performance Thermoset Composites

Epoxy

Polyester

Phenolics

Cyanate Esters

Fibre Type:

Aramid Fibre Composites

Fibre Composites

S-Glass Composites

Others

Application

Automotive

Defence & Aerospace

Construction

Medical

Others

Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

