Impact of Existing and Emerging Packaging Foam Market Trends And Forecast 2018-2026

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global packaging foam market in its published report titled “Packaging Foam Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2026”. In terms of revenue, the global packaging foam market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors on which FMI sheds light in this report. In terms of volume, the global packaging foam market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.2%, during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific packaging foam market is expected to remain in the leading position during the forecast period.

Packaging foam is used for protective packaging solutions and is suitable for lightweight products. Packaging foam is made by trapping pockets of gas in liquids or solids. The increase in technological developments in packaging has resulted in the growth of the global packaging foam market. The advancements in the transportation industry are positively affecting the growth of the global packaging foam market.

In this report, Future Market Insights suggests that the growth of packaging foam market can be mainly attributed to the contributions from emerging economies like India and China in the APEJ region. The packaging foam market in China is expected to be at the forefront, spearheading the growth of packaging foam, during the forecast period. According to the research by Future Market Insights, the demand for packaging foam has witnessed rapid growth in China in the past couple of decades. The APEJ region is characterized by a robust political, demographic, and economic ecosystem of the leading emerging economies and a rapidly growing packaging foam market in the region will lead to optimum growth levels in the coming decade.

End users of packaging foam such as automobile, construction, food & beverages, consumer electronics, and homecare & personal care industries are increasingly adopting foams in packaging to increase the safety level of their products. The increase in the manufacturing activity and industrial output has led to the growing sales of packaging foam. Manufacturing activity and industrial output remain vital to both, the developed and the developing economies. Such activities contribute to exports, research and development, and productivity which will lead to mature markets in various nations. In emerging economies, the increase in the consumption of end products due to a change in living standards and growing income has created new market opportunities for packaging foams. The revenue generated from packaging foam in the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) region is estimated to account for over 42.2% of the global packaging foam market.

E-commerce is the prime consumer of the packaging foam industry. The retail environment in developing countries such as China, India, and Malaysia has experienced a massive transformation with a significant increase in the number of retail formats such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and retail e-commerce which have led to the growth of the global packaging foam market. The rising Internet penetration across the globe has witnessed a continuous shift in the purchasing pattern of an individual and has increased the awareness among the people to use the packaging foams for the safety of products. Along with growing disposable incomes and lesser time spent on shopping manually, e-tailing is gaining massive traction among individuals. In addition to this, e-commerce has reduced the destination barriers which have fuelled cross-border retailing among high-net-worth individuals.

Moreover, rising smartphone penetration and ease in the availability of the Internet are considerably driving the growth of packaging foams. Therefore, the continuous growth in the e-commerce industry along with an increase in mobile shopping is expected to drive the growth of the packaging foams market. Manufacturers and retailers use simplified designs, lightweight packs, and recyclable materials for transportation of the products.

Key players of global packaging foam include Armacell, JSP, Zotefoams Plc., BASF SE, Sealed Air Corporation, Synthos SA, Rogers Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Arkema, and Foampartner Group.

