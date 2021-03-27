Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Orbis Research has published in depth analysis report on Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market to provide accurate information about the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market Inspection Sales Segment. The Report scrutinizes an accurate analysis of the various segments of the Industry by providing meaningful insights. The Report also presents error-free and structured information to all the executives and leaders regarding the upcoming market movement. All these are available for major key players such as: General Electric, Gladiator Technologies, Honeywell, Lord Microstrain, Northrop Grumman, Bosch, Safran Electronics & Defense, Stmicroelectronics, Teledyne Technologies, Thales, Trimble Navigation and Vectornav Technologies

The Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU).

This report presents the worldwide Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Breakdown Data by Type

By Component

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

Magnetometers

By Technology

Mechanical Gyro

Ring Laser Gyro

Fiber Optics Gyro

MEMS

Others

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Breakdown Data by Application

Aircraft

Missiles

Space Launch Vehicles

Marine

Military Armored Vehicles

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Survey Equipment

