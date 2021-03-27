IoT Gateway 2019 Global Market Solutions and Services to 2023

Internet of things (IoT) is a connected network which spreads the exchange of information quickly inside local area networks (LANs) and wide area networks (WANs). Scaling down of processors combined with its impact on generation cost and vitality productivity have prepared for equipment and programming makers. The ascent saw in the number of connected devices and advances in systems administration topologies are factors liable to foreshadow market development over the figure time frame. The looming requirement for huge information investigation and endpoints to help a mind-boggling system engineering in medicinal services and other industry verticals are probably going to initiate the interest for IoT doors in the pending years. The expanding utilization of remote sensors in mechanical and business applications is anticipated to look good for the IoT passages showcase. The market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of 16.9% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

Market segmentation

Based on its types, the Global IoT Gateways Market is classified into rugged, lightly rugged, compact, and ultra-compact. On the basis of its components, the market includes microcontroller units (MCU), sensor, field programmable gate array (FPGA), memory card, and others. Based on its connectivity, the market is segmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, cellular, Ethernet, and others. Based on its nodes, the market is bifurcated into smart TV, smartwatch, actuator, RADAR, thermostat, camera, and others. Major applications include building automation, consumer electronics, automotive and transportation, healthcare, industrial, wearable devices, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global IoT Gateways Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Canada), Eurotech SPA (Italy), Cisco Systems, Inc., (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprises Company (U.S.), among others are some of the major players in the Global IoT Gateways Market.

