Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market 2019 Global In-Depth Investigation and Analysis Report to 2023

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a global issue, with 5% to 15% of the total population experiencing symptoms that would satisfy the definition of IBS. This condition is characterized by stomach pain and distress with altered bowel habits in the absence of any other mechanical, inflammatory, or biochemical clarification for these symptoms. The growing prevalence of anxiety, strong drug pipeline, and increasing prevalence of depression are expected to drive the market growth. In a systematic review of the global prevalence of IBS, in 2015 Lovell and Ford documented a collective prevalence of 11% with all regions of the world anguishing from this disorder at parallel rates. However, stringent government regulations and limited patient satisfaction with IBS treatment provided by healthcare professionals may hamper the growth of the market.

The global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is expected to reach a market value of USD 2,988.6 million by 2023 from USD 1,890.9 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2016, the Americas held the highest share of the market at 45%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 29% and 18%, respectively. Growing prevalence of IBS worldwide is expected to increase the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is segmented into type, drug type, end user, and region.

The global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market, by type, is segmented into IBS-D, IBS-C, and IBS-M.

The global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market, by drug type, is segmented into lubiprostone, linaclotide, eluxadoline, rifaximlin, alosetron, and others.

By end user, the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, research laboratories, and others.

Key Players

Abbott, Allergan Inc., Ardelyx, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mallinckrodt, Nestle Health Science, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Study Objectives

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the irritable bowel syndrome treatment market

• To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by type, drug type, end user, and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the irritable bowel syndrome treatment market

Target Audience

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Government Research Laboratories

……..

