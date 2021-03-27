Lactose-free Sour Cream Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2018 – 2028

Lactose-free Sour Cream Market Outlook

Lactose-free sour cream is manufactured for the consumers who have an inability to naturally produce an enzyme β-Galactosidase, which helps in the digestion of lactose. The absence of β-Galactosidase leads to abdominal bloating, cramps and diarrhea amongst consumers. Lactose-free sour cream is manufactured either from non-dairy milk or from normal milk cream by adding cultures and lactase enzyme to it. Hence the demand for lactose-free sour cream which specially caters to the needs of these consumers has grown in demand. The growth in demand for lactose-free sour cream is also denoted by developments in the clinical nutrition segment. Interest in the development of innovative clinical nutrition and pharmaceutical products, specially designed for consumers with specific deficiencies.

Rise in the prevalence of Lactose Intolerance amongst consumers has triggered the demand for Lactose-free Sour Cream

Recently, increased preference has been witnessed with respect to alternative dairy sector and one of the key drivers in the growth in lactose intolerance. Apart from deficiency, the lactose intolerance sour cream is gaining popularity also due to its niche product positioning. Many companies are focusing on offering lactose-free sour cream processed from goat’s milk because goat milk naturally has a lower amount of lactose as compared to cow’s milk. Creamers are key products which are gaining traction in the non-dairy products, fuelling the growth of the lactose-free sour cream market. Another factor fuelling the growth of the lactose-free sour cream market is technological improvements. The flavor profile of the lactose-free sour cream was the most important characteristic, which was improved after technology manufactured in the production of lactose-free sour cream. When the costs of lactose-free sour cream were high and also had unpleasant taste notes. Manufacturers are also expanding the production of lactose-free sour cream, owing to the emergence of various new efficient techniques.

Lactose-free Sour Cream Segmentation

The lactose-free sour cream market can be segmented on the basis of nature, type, end use, and sales channel.

On the basis of nature, the lactose-free sour cream market is segmented into:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of type, the lactose-free sour cream market is segmented into:

Dairy-based

Vegan

On the basis of sales channel, the lactose-free sour cream market is segmented into:

Direct (B2B)

Indirect (B2C)

Modern trade

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Traditional Grocery

Lactose-free Sour Cream Market: Regional Analysis

The rising inclination among customers towards organic forms of lactose-free sour cream, owing to the easy availability of clinical nutrition products in retail has spurred the lactose-free sour cream market growth in the North America region. Mexico and Brazil have some of the key players operating in the lactose-free sour cream market in Latin America, which is a major factor fuelling the demand for lactose-free sour cream in this region. There is increasing adoption of Lactose-free Sour Cream in applications such as clinical nutrition, and dietary supplements in Western European countries such as France, the Netherlands, and Germany. In the Middle East & African region, governments, NGOs, and infant nutritional companies are undertaking various nutritional fortification programs in order to develop fortification solutions to enhance the nutritional content of various disease-related nutritional products. This will lead to the growth in the lactose-free sour cream sector as well. Lactose-free sour cream and blends also offer a single source of multiple nutrients. Countries in Asia represent vast potential opportunities in terms of demand for lactose-free sour cream, only efforts should be made towards expanding sales channel and raising consumer awareness regarding disorders.

Lactose-free Sour Cream Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the lactose-free sour cream market are: